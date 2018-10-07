European Tour power rankings: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:

10. Tyrrell Hatton

Just missed winning Alfred Dunhill for third consecutive year despite ranking third in average putts per round with 29.

9. Thorbjorn Olesen

Probably hasn’t come down to earth since drubbing Jordan Spieth 5 and 4 in Ryder Cup.

8. Rory McIlroy

Putted poorly in Ryder Cup yet averaging 28.40 putts per green on Euro Tour.

7. Alex Noren

Enjoying best season in eight years hitting fairways and greens on Euro Tour. 74.69 percent in latter, and 64.68 percent in former.

6. Ian Poulter

Do we have to ask Mr. Ryder Cup what means more to him: winning Houston Open or Ryder Cup?

5. Sergio Garcia

Strange to thinks he’s now the leading European Ryder Cup points winner despite average 2018 campaign.

4. Justin Rose

Ranks third in par-4 scoring on Euro Tour with a 3.95 average.

3. Henrik Stenson

Hard to believe Stenson ranked 170th in strokes gained putting on PGA Tour given how clutch he was in Ryder Cup.

2. Tommy Fleetwood

Runnerup in Alfred Dunhill Links thanks to averaging 317.6 yards off the tee, fourth in field.

1. Francesco Molinari

Currently enjoying best European season in greens in regulation since 2012, hitting 75.69 percent on average.