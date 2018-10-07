European Tour power rankings: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:
10. Tyrrell Hatton
Just missed winning Alfred Dunhill for third consecutive year despite ranking third in average putts per round with 29.
9. Thorbjorn Olesen
Probably hasn’t come down to earth since drubbing Jordan Spieth 5 and 4 in Ryder Cup.
8. Rory McIlroy
Putted poorly in Ryder Cup yet averaging 28.40 putts per green on Euro Tour.
7. Alex Noren
Enjoying best season in eight years hitting fairways and greens on Euro Tour. 74.69 percent in latter, and 64.68 percent in former.
6. Ian Poulter
Do we have to ask Mr. Ryder Cup what means more to him: winning Houston Open or Ryder Cup?
5. Sergio Garcia
Strange to thinks he’s now the leading European Ryder Cup points winner despite average 2018 campaign.
4. Justin Rose
Ranks third in par-4 scoring on Euro Tour with a 3.95 average.
3. Henrik Stenson
Hard to believe Stenson ranked 170th in strokes gained putting on PGA Tour given how clutch he was in Ryder Cup.
2. Tommy Fleetwood
Runnerup in Alfred Dunhill Links thanks to averaging 317.6 yards off the tee, fourth in field.
1. Francesco Molinari
Currently enjoying best European season in greens in regulation since 2012, hitting 75.69 percent on average.
