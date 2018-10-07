The Forecaddie: LPGA schedule has twists, turns back-to-back majors in 2019

LPGA players were adamant about moving the Evian Championship back to the summer and rightly so. Twice the event has been cut to 54 holes due to weather.

But for 2019, at least, the move comes with a steep price as the Evian Championship (July 25-28) and Women’s British Open (Aug. 1-4) will be played in back-to-back weeks. The Forecaddie needs a nap just thinking about it.

There’s no doubt that consecutive majors will hurt the tournaments on either end – the new DOW Championship, a two-person team event that ends on Saturday, July 21, and the Aberdeen Ladies Scottish Open, which follows the British.

It’s reportedly a one-off, with the Scottish Open moving in between the majors the following year. Players, it seems, are so eager to get out of France in September that they’ll put up with the less than ideal arrangement for a season.

Speaking of iffy weather, the January Bahamas event has washed away. Pure Silk will move its title sponsorship to the popular Kingsmill Championship May 23-26 in Williamsburg, Va. The New Zealand Women’s Open was scheduled to make a move to early 2019, but with title sponsor McKayson backing out, officials have turned their attention to 2020. The Man Out Front hears Volvik is out as title sponsor in Ann Arbor, Mich., too.

There is a stretch of 15 consecutive events in the summer, with the Volunteers of America stop in Dallas moving to the fall following the Solheim Cup in Scotland.

New events in Boca Raton, Fla., Las Vegas and an additional stop in Asia are possibilities for 2019 and beyond.

With the new Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions kicking off the season Jan. 17-20 at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., the idea of a Florida swing sounds mighty good to TMOF. Especially when you consider that the LPGA’s first domestic stop in 2018 wasn’t until March in Phoenix.

If there’s one thing the Forecaddie has learned over the years, it’s that the LPGA schedule rarely stands still. And LPGA commissioner Mike Whan usually has something up his sleeve. Gwk