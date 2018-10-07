> THE FORECADDIE
LPGA schedule has twists, turns back-to-back majors in 2019
> BY THE NUMBERS
How Justin Thomas uses analytics to set goals for success (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open in playoff for first PGA Tour win (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Amidst massive crowds, host South Korea wins UL International Crown (Nichols)
European Tour: Lucas Bjerregaard the latest Dane to make good at Dunhill Links (Tait)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Phil Mickelson
19. Paul Casey
18. Xander Schauffele
17. Jordan Spieth
16. Jon Rahm
LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Thorbjorn Olesen
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
10 PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2018-19 (Romine)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Se Ri Pak continues to inspire South Korean golfers (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Oliver Wilson on upswing after losing Euro Tour card, confidence (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Dominating Duke builds off momentum from NCAAs (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
Kingarrock provides unique hickory experience near St. Andrews (Romine)
> MEDIA
European crew shows how to cover a pro-am (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
> THE 19TH HOLE
Patrick Reed will save the PGA Tour – seriously (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Malaysia up next (Ahern)
> LAST TIME
THE COMEBACK CAT
