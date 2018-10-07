Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

> THE FORECADDIE

LPGA schedule has twists, turns back-to-back majors in 2019

> BY THE NUMBERS

How Justin Thomas uses analytics to set goals for success (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Kevin Tway poses with his trophy on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course after winning the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Napa, Calif. Tway won the tournament on the third playoff hole. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PGA Tour: Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open in playoff for first PGA Tour win (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Amidst massive crowds, host South Korea wins UL International Crown (Nichols)

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 07: Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark celebrates with the winners trophy on the Swilken bridge following his victory on day four of the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on October 7, 2018 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)European Tour: Lucas Bjerregaard the latest Dane to make good at Dunhill Links (Tait)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour
20. Phil Mickelson
19. Paul Casey
18. Xander Schauffele
17. Jordan Spieth
16. Jon Rahm
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 07: Sung Hyun Park of South Korea signs autographs for fan after her side's victory on the 16th green in the Pool A match between South Korea and England on day four of the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on October 7, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Tommy Fleetwood of England and the European Team (L) embraces his partner Francesco Molinari after Molinari had hit a great shot to the 15th green which won them their match against Tiger Woods and Patrick Reedof the United States during the morning fourball matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Thorbjorn Olesen
> PGA PERSPECTIVE

10 PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2018-19 (Romine)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Se Ri Pak continues to inspire South Korean golfers (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

CASTLEBLANEY, IRELAND - OCTOBER 07: Oliver Wilson of England lines up a putt on the 1st hole during day four of the Monaghan Irish Challenge event at Concra Wood Golf Club on October 7, 2018 in Castleblaney, Ireland. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)Oliver Wilson on upswing after losing Euro Tour card, confidence (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Dominating Duke builds off momentum from NCAAs (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

Kingarrock provides unique hickory experience near St. Andrews (Romine)

> MEDIA

European crew shows how to cover a pro-am (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

Tiger Woods 80 career PGA Tour victories

PGA Tour schedule, results: 2017-18 season

PGA Tour schedule, results: 2018-19 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

Sep 28, 2018; Paris, FRA; United States golfer Patrick Reed and United States golfer Tiger Woods wait to walk to the 15th tee during the Ryder Cup Friday morning matches at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed will save the PGA Tour – seriously (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Malaysia up next (Ahern)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

THE COMEBACK CAT
Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods reacts to win the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
