LPGA power rankings: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:

10. Lexi Thompson

Went 3-0 in team play for USA and halved anchor match against Ryu.

9. Lydia Ko

Returns to competition in South Korea. Game seems to be on the upswing.

8. Sei Young Kim

Heads home to South Korea for first appearance since runner-up showing at Evian.

7. Georgia Hall

British Open champ skipping KEB Hana Bank after strong showing at Crown.

6. Inbee Park

Might not see the gold medalist the rest of the year on the LPGA.

5. Minjee Lee



Leads the tour in rounds under par with 58 of 80.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Extended overall Crown record to 9-2-1. Team win surely eases a year of close calls.

3. Brooke Henderson

After two-week break, tees it up in South Korea on heels of five top-10s in eight starts.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Impressive singles victory against Park at Crown. Certain confidence booster.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Runner-up at last year’s KEB Hana Bank looked shaky down stretch against Jutanugarn in singles. Gwk