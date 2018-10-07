Japan's Takumi Kanaya wins Asia-Pacific Amateur, earns spot in two 2019 majors

Takumi Kanaya made seven birdies in the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to move from two back to a two-shot victory.

The Japanese player fired a closing 5-under 65 for a 13-under total at Sentosa Golf Club’s New Tanjong course. The triumph earns Kanaya spots in the 2019 Masters and British Open.

“This is simply like a dream. I have been dreaming of going to the Masters ever since I was a kid,” Kanaya said. “I never expected to play the Masters and The Open so early in my career, so this is just huge.”

Kanaya, 20, follows in the footsteps of fellow countryman Hideki Matsuyama, who captured the Asia-Pacific Amateur title in 2010 and ’11.

Kanaya entered the week ranked 22nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking with a pair of wins in 2018 already on his resume.

Rayhan Thomas, of India, tied for second at 11 under alongside Japan’s Keita Nakajima. Lloyd Jefferson Go, of the Philippines, finished solo fourth at 10 under.

Cheng Jin, the 2015 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, closed in a second straight 70 as the Chinese player settled for solo sixth at 8 under.

Fellow Chinese player Yuxin Lin, the 54-hole leader and defending champion, faltered to a final-day 75 to plummet to a tie for ninth at 5 under.