Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler unveil amazing shirts celebrating Tiger Woods

It’s been a field day for Tiger Woods fans of late.

Yes his Ryder Cup performance was, uhh, underwhelming. But that was not going to blunt the excitement that poured out in Woods winning the Tour Championship – his 80th PGA Tour title and a triumph that broke a 5-year win drought.

It was never just fans, either, as a number of fellow professional golfers oozed with enthusiasm at seeing Woods back in the winner’s circle.

Need any evidence? We offer you these fantastic shirts Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler wore with Woods present…

An excellent effort from this pair certainly jubilant from Woods’ successful comeback.

A lot seems to be going Woods’ way at the moment. The 14-time major champion wore Los Angeles Dodgers gear in the photo, and his team currently sports a 2-0 lead in its NLDS series with the Atlanta Braves.

Tiger is great again, and we now have the shirts to prove it.

