What Kevin Tway said after winning 2018 Safeway Open

Kevin Tway captured the Safeway Open in a playoff Sunday to earn his first PGA Tour title.

Here’s what the 30-year-old had to say in a post-round Golf Channel interview after his triumph:

On his objective in the playoff:

“The playoff, I was trying to hit good shots. I think I made three birdies, which is good. I’m kind of at a loss for words.”

On how his dad, 1986 PGA Championship winner Bob Tway, is feeling right now:

“I think he’s probably crying to be honest. He’s pretty proud of me. It’s been a long road, but this is why you work hard right here.”

• • •

Here is Tway’s full winner’s press conference: