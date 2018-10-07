Kevin Tway wins playoff at Safeway Open for 1st PGA Tour title

Here is a recap of the final round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.

WINNER: It was quite a stunning turn of events, and it earned Kevin Tway a PGA Tour title.

Brandt Snedeker began the day with a three-shot lead and boosted the cushion to five at one point. But he saw it all fall away as he made four bogeys on the closing nine to close out a 2-over 74 and drop into a three-way playoff at 14 under overall with Tway and Ryan Moore.

And on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Snedeker missed low and right on his 9-footer for birdie. Tway followed from 7 feet, draining his birdie putt to eliminate Snedeker. Moore than dropped his 5-footer to extend the playoff between he and Tway.

The playoff returned to the par-5 18th for the second extra hole and Tway and Moore both masterfully reached the green in two and lagged long eagle putts close for a pair of birdies.

The third playoff hole would come at the par-4 10th. Moore left himself some 25 feet for birdie in front of the green while Tway knocked his approach to 12 feet for birdie.

Moore couldn’t get his putt to drop from the fronting fairway, and Tway then drained his birdie putt on the green to capture the title.

Tway, 30, earns his first PGA Tour win with this triumph. He birdied his final two holes of regulation and all three playoff holes, meaning it took five consecutive birdies at the end to close out the title.

The son of 1986 PGA Championship winner Bob Tway, Kevin won on the Web.com Tour in 2013 and did well enough that season to earn his PGA Tour card. But it wasn’t smooth sailing from there. He missed 15 of 23 cuts that following PGA Tour season and lost his card.

He wouldn’t regain his card again until a 13th-place showing at the 2016 Web.com Tour Finals. His second PGA Tour campaign (2016-17) was much improved as he had a pair of thirds and finished 72nd in FedEx Cup points to easily retain his card. Last season, his results didn’t change much and he was 85th in the standings.

But this could mean a different level for Tway, who is now exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season thanks to this victory.

Whatever happens, Tway is now a winner on the highest level.

JUST MISSED: We chronicled that above. A near-miss for Moore, but a true heartbreaker for Snedeker, who had his 10th PGA Tour win seemingly locked up before a stunning final-nine falter.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Fred Couples, 59 years young. At one point early in the third round, Couples was in contention. He faded over the weekend, but it was still a very nice T-41. And he finished it in style…

Fred Couples finishes his week in style. 🐦#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/mkiKZnI6fE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 7, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Aaron Baddeley, Luke List, Troy Merritt, Sam Ryder and Sungjae Im all tie for fourth at 13 under. … J.B. Holmes closes in 68 to finish solo ninth at 11 under. … Bill Haas finishes in a tie for 10th at 10 under. … Phil Mickelson opened 65-69 but went 74-72 on the weekend. Still, it’s a fine T-17 at 8 under. … Bud Cauley, in his first start back from a scary car accident earlier this year, ties for 46th at 4 under. … Sepp Straka, the first-round leader, also ties for 46th.

UP NEXT: The Tour travels east, as the next event is the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.