PGA Tour power rankings: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:
20. Phil Mickelson
Ryder Cup struggles were well documented, but he bounced back with T-17 in Napa.
19. Paul Casey
Back injury affected his performance in FedEx Cup Playoffs, but he managed to play well at Ryder Cup.
18. Xander Schauffele
Just missed a Ryder Cup pick, but continues to show promise in big events.
17. Jordan Spieth
Last season is finally over for Spieth, who will need to putt better to avoid another winless campaign.
16. Jon Rahm
Struggled in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but still has work to do on European Tour.
15. Patrick Reed
Ryder Cup drama further scarred Masters champ’s reputation on Tour.
14. Bubba Watson
Three-time winner last season, but wildly inconsistent still.
13. Rickie Fowler
Taking some time to further recover from his oblique injury.
12. Jason Day
Last season’s Tour leader in strokes gained putting needs to improve iron play during offseason.
11. Tony Finau
Breakout 2017-18 season sign of more big things to come.
10. Webb Simpson
Developed into a consistent all-around player last season.
9. Tommy Fleetwood
No Ryder Cup hangover as he ties for second at Dunhill Links.
8. Tiger Woods
Will tee it up next in Las Vegas, where he’ll go head-to-head with Phil Mickelson.
7. Rory McIlroy
Continues to underwhelm when it comes to victories, but still one of world’s best.
6. Bryson DeChambeau
Getting some rest after playing 10 of 12 weeks, including the Ryder Cup.
5. Francesco Molinari
Still basking in the glory of his 5-0 performance in Paris.
4. Dustin Johnson
Continues to hang on to World No. 1 title as he takes a few weeks off.
3. Justin Rose
Not in Race to Dubai picture, so he’ll rest until the WGC-HSBC Champions.
2. Brooks Koepka
Two-time major winner last season should start new season healthier than he did a year ago.
1. Justin Thomas
Makes first start of the new season at the CIMB Classic, a tournament he’s won twice. Gwk
