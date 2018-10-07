PGA Tour power rankings: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:

20. Phil Mickelson

Ryder Cup struggles were well documented, but he bounced back with T-17 in Napa.

19. Paul Casey

Back injury affected his performance in FedEx Cup Playoffs, but he managed to play well at Ryder Cup.

18. Xander Schauffele

Just missed a Ryder Cup pick, but continues to show promise in big events.

17. Jordan Spieth

Last season is finally over for Spieth, who will need to putt better to avoid another winless campaign.

16. Jon Rahm

Struggled in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but still has work to do on European Tour.

15. Patrick Reed

Ryder Cup drama further scarred Masters champ’s reputation on Tour.

14. Bubba Watson

Three-time winner last season, but wildly inconsistent still.

13. Rickie Fowler

Taking some time to further recover from his oblique injury.

12. Jason Day

Last season’s Tour leader in strokes gained putting needs to improve iron play during offseason.

11. Tony Finau

Breakout 2017-18 season sign of more big things to come.

10. Webb Simpson

Developed into a consistent all-around player last season.

9. Tommy Fleetwood

No Ryder Cup hangover as he ties for second at Dunhill Links.

8. Tiger Woods

Will tee it up next in Las Vegas, where he’ll go head-to-head with Phil Mickelson.

7. Rory McIlroy

Continues to underwhelm when it comes to victories, but still one of world’s best.

6. Bryson DeChambeau

Getting some rest after playing 10 of 12 weeks, including the Ryder Cup.

5. Francesco Molinari

Still basking in the glory of his 5-0 performance in Paris.

4. Dustin Johnson

Continues to hang on to World No. 1 title as he takes a few weeks off.

3. Justin Rose

Not in Race to Dubai picture, so he’ll rest until the WGC-HSBC Champions.

2. Brooks Koepka

Two-time major winner last season should start new season healthier than he did a year ago.

1. Justin Thomas

Makes first start of the new season at the CIMB Classic, a tournament he’s won twice. Gwk