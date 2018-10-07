Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Pro golf schedule: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Khalid Redza/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images

Pro golf schedule: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Digital Edition

Pro golf schedule: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here is the professional golf schedule for the upcoming week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: CIMB Classic
When: Oct. 11-14
Where: TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

European Tour

What: Sky Sports British Masters
When: Oct. 11-14
Where: Walton Heath Golf Club, Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England

LPGA

What: LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship
When: Oct. 11-14
Where: Sky 72 Golf Club – Ocean Course, Incheon, Korea

PGA Tour Champions

What: SAS Championship
When: Oct. 12-14
Where: Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C. Gwk

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home