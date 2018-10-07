Pro golf schedule: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here is the professional golf schedule for the upcoming week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: CIMB Classic
When: Oct. 11-14
Where: TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
European Tour
What: Sky Sports British Masters
When: Oct. 11-14
Where: Walton Heath Golf Club, Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England
LPGA
What: LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship
When: Oct. 11-14
Where: Sky 72 Golf Club – Ocean Course, Incheon, Korea
PGA Tour Champions
What: SAS Championship
When: Oct. 12-14
Where: Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C. Gwk
Comments