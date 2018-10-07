Pro golf schedule: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here is the professional golf schedule for the upcoming week of Oct. 8-14, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: CIMB Classic

When: Oct. 11-14

Where: TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

European Tour

What: Sky Sports British Masters

When: Oct. 11-14

Where: Walton Heath Golf Club, Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England

LPGA

What: LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship

When: Oct. 11-14

Where: Sky 72 Golf Club – Ocean Course, Incheon, Korea

PGA Tour Champions

What: SAS Championship

When: Oct. 12-14

Where: Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.