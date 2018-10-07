Tways join list of father-son PGA Tour winners after Kevin's victory

Kevin Tway and his father, Bob Tway, joined an exclusive group Sunday as Kevin notched his first PGA Tour victory, at the Safeway Open.

The Tways became the eighth father-son duo to win on the PGA Tour since 1900. (This doesn’t count the Morrises or Parks, who won British Opens prior to the 20th century.)

Bob Tway won eight times on the PGA Tour, including the 1986 PGA Championship. Kevin Tway, a 30-year-old out of Oklahoma State, finished 87th in FedEx Cup points last season and has never even played in a PGA Championship. He was ranked 138th in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the week in Napa, Calif.

Here is the complete list of father-son PGA Tour winners: