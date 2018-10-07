Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Kevin Tway, Safeway Open

Kevin Tway

Winner's Bag: Kevin Tway, Safeway Open

Winner's Bag: Kevin Tway, Safeway Open

The clubs Kevin Tway used to win the 2018 Safeway Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK White 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W Series 80X shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP-H5 (2), with UST Mamiya Recoil prototype shaft; JPX 919 Tour (3-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

WEDGES: Mizuno T7 (47 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (woods), Tour Velvet (irons and wedges)

