Winner's Bag: Kevin Tway, Safeway Open

The clubs Kevin Tway used to win the 2018 Safeway Open:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK White 70TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W Series 80X shaft
IRONS: Mizuno MP-H5 (2), with UST Mamiya Recoil prototype shaft; JPX 919 Tour (3-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts
WEDGES: Mizuno T7 (47 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (woods), Tour Velvet (irons and wedges)
