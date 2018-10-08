FootJoy updates popular Pro/SL golf shoe

FootJoy’s Pro/SL golf shoe has been worn for more than 100 professional victories. Now the popular shoe, which is used by Adam Scott, Ian Poulter and many other Tour pros, has received an update.

The Pro/SL, available on footjoy.com, features a fresh look combined with some of the high-performance features for which FootJoy is known.

Starting with the upper, a Chromoskin full-grain leather is used in the construction. The upper is both lightweight and durable, and features a two-year, 100-percent waterproof warranty.

The three-layer midsole/outsole includes underfoot cushioning for comfort, a Fine Tuned Foam layer for perimeter stability and added motion control, and all-condition traction that offers four patented traction technologies and 223 points of contact.

The laced version of the new Pro/SL is available in two colorways – white/navy and white/gray – for $159.99. The Boa version, available in black, retails for $189.99.

