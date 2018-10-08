Furyk: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson are 'as close as they've ever been'

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk denied a French newspaper report that Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson got into a spat on the team charter to Paris before the matches at Le Golf National.

However, Furyk did imply that something minor did happen on the Sunday evening after the U.S. lost to Europe.

Speaking to Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte in an interview that aired Monday on Morning Drive, Furyk didn’t elaborate on specifics, but he did say that whatever happened between the two friends has made them closer.

“Whatever altercation started, or what happened, it was very brief. It was very short. Neither one of them really took anything out of it,” Furyk said. “They’re like brothers. Brothers may argue, brothers get into it. But they’re as close as they’ve ever been, and it really had no effect on either one of them.”

There were several reports in the wake of the Ryder Cup that had Koepka and Johnson nearly coming to blows in the European team room after Europe’s victory. Koepka, though, refuted the claims at the Dunhill Links last week.

“This Dustin thing I just don’t get,” Koepka said. “There was no fight. No argument. He is one of my best friends. … People like to make a story and run with it, and it is not the first time a story has come out that is not true.”

Now that the captain has also spoken, it seems like this was nothing more than a brief argument between friends.