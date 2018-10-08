Meet the 2018 Symetra Tour graduates

Ten players earned LPGA cards at the conclusion of the Symetra Tour Championship at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Of those 10, only three are Americans. Ruixin Liu, a second-year pro, became the first player from China to win the Symetra Tour money title. She also won the tour’s Player of the Year Award thanks to back-to-back victories in the last two events.

Ruixin Liu (Dalian, China), $124,839: Three-time winner on the Symetra Tour this season. Played in all 21 events. Liu’s last four starts: T3-T2-1-1

Dottie Ardina (Laguna, Philippines), $97,822: Never won this season but posted five runner-up showings. Ranked second on tour in scoring and putting.

Pavarisa Yoktuan (Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand), $80,313: Posted four top-five finishes in her last six events, finishing one shot shy of a playoff at the Tour Championship.

Elizabeth Szokol (Winnetka, Ill.), $76,612: Virginia grad won her second event of season. Led the tour in eagles and ranked fifth in driving distance.

Linnea Ström (Hovas, Sweden), $70,685: Left Arizona State early after helping Sun Devils win 2017 NCAA title. Recorded one victory on the season and finished inside the top 11 in last three starts.

Stephanie Meadow (Jordanstown, Northern Ireland), $70,617: Former Alabama standout led the tour in birdies and rounds under par. Nabbed a win in April to go with seven additional top 10s.

Kendall Dye (Edmond, Okla.), $63,579: Former Oklahoma player won twice this season to make it four career Symetra titles and make her way back to the LPGA. Staunch supporter of Betsy King’s Golf Fore Africa charity.

Charlotte Thomas (Surrey, England), $60,952: Helped Washington win its first NCAA title in 2016. No victories this season but earned her card thanks to 10 top-20 finishes.

Isi Gabsa (Munich, Germany), $60,386: Massive jump from last season where she finished 75th on the money list. Won once and cashed a check in her last nine Symetra starts.

Dana Finkelstein (Chandler, Arizona), $60,168: Finished $887 ahead of No. 11 on the money list. Placed seventh on Symetra Tour money list in 2016. Pair of runner-up showings in last five events got her back to the LPGA.