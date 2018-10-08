Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods remains 2019 Masters favorite as odds improve

Tiger Woods was already the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters. Now, his odds to win have gotten better.

Woods went from a 10-to-1 favorite to slip on the green jacket next April at Augusta National to most recently a 9-to-1 favorite, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

The 14-time major winner has won four Masters, most recently in 2005. He won the Tour Championship last month for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.

Jordan Spieth is next at 10-1 while Dustin Johnson is 12-1. Rory McIlroy is listed at 14-1 along with Justin Thomas. Defending champion Patrick Reed is 30-1.

Bryson DeChambeau’s odds have improve the most since betting opened on Aug. 12, going from 60-1 to 30-1.

Here are the betting player-to-win betting odds for the Masters, which begins on April 11, 2019 at Augusta National.

Player & Odds To Win: 
Jordan Spieth 10/1
Dustin Johnson 12/1
Tiger Woods 9/1
Justin Thomas 14/1
Rory McIlroy 14/1
Brooks Koepka 14/1
Justin Rose 16/1
Rickie Fowler 16/1
Jon Rahm 18/1
Jason Day 20/1
Bubba Watson 25/1
Patrick Reed 30/1
Tommy Fleetwood 30/1
Francesco Molinari 30/1
Paul Casey 30/1
Hideki Matsuyama 30/1
Phil Mickelson 50/1
Henrik Stenson 50/1
Tony Finau 30/1
Adam Scott 50/1
Sergio Garcia 50/1
Matt Kuchar 50/1
Marc Leishman 50/1
Alex Noren 80/1
Xander Schauffele 60/1
Joaquin Niemann 60/1
Patrick Cantlay 50/1
Bryson DeChambeau 30/1
Louis Oosthuizen 60/1
Thomas Pieters 80/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Ian Poulter 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 80/1
Zach Johnson 80/1
Webb Simpson 80/1
Charley Hoffman 80/1
Cameron Smith 80/1
Kevin Kisner 100/1
Tyrrell Hatton 80/1
Daniel Berger 100/1
Kevin Chappell 125/1
Ryan Moore 125/1
Russell Henley 125/1
Aaron Wise 100/1
Charl Schwartzel 125/1
Gary Woodland 125/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 125/1
Emiliano Grillo 125/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1
Shane Lowry 125/1
Beau Hossler 150/1
Byeong Hun An 125/1
Kevin Na 125/1
Lee Westwood 150/1
Martin Kaymer 150/1
Jimmy Walker 150/1
Haotong Li 150/1
Julian Suri 200/1
Kyle Stanley 125/1
Keegan Bradley 125/1
Si Woo Kim 150/1
Brian Harman 150/1
Jason Dufner 150/1
Luke List 150/1
Adam Hadwin 150/1
Billy Horschel 125/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150/1
Shubhankar Sharma 200/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1
Bill Haas 200/1
Danny Willett 200/1
Paul Dunne 200/1
Austin Cook 200/1
Ollie Schniederjans 200/1
Ryan Fox 250/1
Jamie Lovemark 250/1
Peter Uihlein 200/1
J.B. Holmes 250/1
Chez Reavie 250/1
Pat Perez 200/1
Russell Knox 250/1
Chesson Hadley 250/1
Michael Kim 250/1
Eddie Pepperell 200/1
Sungjae Im 300/1
Brendan Steele 300/1
Jim Furyk 300/1
Steve Stricker 250/1
Stewart Cink 250/1
Charles Howell III 250/1
Satoshi Kodaira 300/1
Scott Piercy 300/1
Nick Watney 300/1
Andrew Landry 300/1
Andy Sullivan 300/1
Fred Couples 300/1
Padraig Harrington 300/1
Graeme McDowell 300/1
Dylan Frittelli 300/1
Brandon Stone 300/1
Matt Wallace 250/1
Jordan L. Smith 300/1
Ross Fisher 300/1
Chris Wood 300/1
Anirban Lahiri 300/1
Jhonattan Vegas 300/1
Justin Harding 500/1
Patton Kizzire 500/1
Bernhard Langer 500/1
Angel Cabrera 500/1
Yusaku Miyazato 500/1
Seungsu Han 500/1
Shugo Imahira 500/1
Vijay Singh 500/1
Jovan Rebula 1000/1
Trevor Immelman 1000/1
Mike Weir 2000/1
Jose Maria Olazabal 2000/1
Sandy Lyle 5000/1
Larry Mize 5000/1
Ian Woosnam 5000/1
Viktor Hovland 1000/1
Devon Bling 2000/1
Kevin O’Connell 1000/1
Takumi Kanaya 2000/1
Kevin Tway 250/1

