Tiger Woods remains 2019 Masters favorite as odds improve

Tiger Woods was already the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters. Now, his odds to win have gotten better.
Woods went from a 10-to-1 favorite to slip on the green jacket next April at Augusta National to most recently a 9-to-1 favorite, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
The 14-time major winner has won four Masters, most recently in 2005. He won the Tour Championship last month for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.
Jordan Spieth is next at 10-1 while Dustin Johnson is 12-1. Rory McIlroy is listed at 14-1 along with Justin Thomas. Defending champion Patrick Reed is 30-1.
Bryson DeChambeau’s odds have improve the most since betting opened on Aug. 12, going from 60-1 to 30-1.
Here are the betting player-to-win betting odds for the Masters, which begins on April 11, 2019 at Augusta National.
|
Player & Odds To Win:
|Jordan Spieth
|10/1
|Dustin Johnson
|12/1
|Tiger Woods
|9/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Rory McIlroy
|14/1
|Brooks Koepka
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|16/1
|Rickie Fowler
|16/1
|Jon Rahm
|18/1
|Jason Day
|20/1
|Bubba Watson
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|30/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30/1
|Francesco Molinari
|30/1
|Paul Casey
|30/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|50/1
|Henrik Stenson
|50/1
|Tony Finau
|30/1
|Adam Scott
|50/1
|Sergio Garcia
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|50/1
|Alex Noren
|80/1
|Xander Schauffele
|60/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|60/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|50/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|30/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Thomas Pieters
|80/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Ian Poulter
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|80/1
|Webb Simpson
|80/1
|Charley Hoffman
|80/1
|Cameron Smith
|80/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|80/1
|Daniel Berger
|100/1
|Kevin Chappell
|125/1
|Ryan Moore
|125/1
|Russell Henley
|125/1
|Aaron Wise
|100/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|125/1
|Gary Woodland
|125/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|125/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|125/1
|Beau Hossler
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|125/1
|Kevin Na
|125/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Martin Kaymer
|150/1
|Jimmy Walker
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Julian Suri
|200/1
|Kyle Stanley
|125/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|Brian Harman
|150/1
|Jason Dufner
|150/1
|Luke List
|150/1
|Adam Hadwin
|150/1
|Billy Horschel
|125/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|150/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|200/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Bill Haas
|200/1
|Danny Willett
|200/1
|Paul Dunne
|200/1
|Austin Cook
|200/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|200/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|250/1
|Peter Uihlein
|200/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Chez Reavie
|250/1
|Pat Perez
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|250/1
|Chesson Hadley
|250/1
|Michael Kim
|250/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|200/1
|Sungjae Im
|300/1
|Brendan Steele
|300/1
|Jim Furyk
|300/1
|Steve Stricker
|250/1
|Stewart Cink
|250/1
|Charles Howell III
|250/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|300/1
|Scott Piercy
|300/1
|Nick Watney
|300/1
|Andrew Landry
|300/1
|Andy Sullivan
|300/1
|Fred Couples
|300/1
|Padraig Harrington
|300/1
|Graeme McDowell
|300/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|300/1
|Brandon Stone
|300/1
|Matt Wallace
|250/1
|Jordan L. Smith
|300/1
|Ross Fisher
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|300/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|300/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|300/1
|Justin Harding
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Angel Cabrera
|500/1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|500/1
|Seungsu Han
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Vijay Singh
|500/1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|2000/1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|1000/1
|Devon Bling
|2000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000/1
|Kevin Tway
|250/1
Comments