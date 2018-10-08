'Zero-percent chance' that Justin Thomas orders, watches Phil-Tiger match

Don’t count Justin Thomas among the group excited about the big-money match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Answering questions during an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter while flying to Malaysia, Thomas was asked who he is picking between Woods and Mickelson, who will square off in an 18-hole match on Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, and whether or not he’ll order the match on Pay Per View.

Thomas, the world’s fourth-ranked player, didn’t bite.

Love TW and Phil to death…. but there’s a 0% chance I order that. I’ll be watching football! 😂 https://t.co/Zfr11oDA44 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 6, 2018

Zero-percent chance. That’s pretty definitive.