'Zero-percent chance' that Justin Thomas orders, watches Phil-Tiger match

November 30, 2017; New Providence, The Bahamas; Justin Thomas (left) and Tiger Woods (right) on the 15th hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge golf tournament at Albany. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t count Justin Thomas among the group excited about the big-money match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Answering questions during an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter while flying to Malaysia, Thomas was asked who he is picking between Woods and Mickelson, who will square off in an 18-hole match on Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, and whether or not he’ll order the match on Pay Per View.

Thomas, the world’s fourth-ranked player, didn’t bite.

Zero-percent chance. That’s pretty definitive.

