Brooks Koepka named 2018 PGA Tour Player of the Year

What’s been assumed for some time is now official.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Brooks Koepka has been voted by his fellow players as PGA Tour Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

Koepka, 28, captured the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 2018. It was a two-major haul that made him the significant front-runner for the award. They were his only two victories on the season, but they were powerful ones and no other player had more than three overall PGA Tour wins on the season.

Koepka also posted a pair of runner-up showings and had 10 total top-25 finishes.

So this going Koepka’s way – voting ended Oct. 1 and was limited to PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 FedExCup events during the 2017-18 season – was no surprise.

It’s a nice bookend for Koepka, whose year began with a lengthy absence due to a severe left wrist injury.

Among Koepka’s four career PGA Tour wins are three major titles (2017 and ’18 U.S. Opens, ’18 PGA). His only Tour win that was not a major was the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open.