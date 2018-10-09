Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour Player of Year Brooks Koepka: By the numbers, clubs used

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour Player of Year Brooks Koepka: By the numbers, clubs used

PGA Tour

PGA Tour Player of Year Brooks Koepka: By the numbers, clubs used

Brooks Koepka was the decisive winner of the PGA Tour Player of the Year award for the 2017-18 season.

Koepka’s award was official on Tuesday, but all but clinched when he won his second major of the year in the PGA Championship.

Koepka, 28, missed the early part of the calendar year due to a wrist injury. But that did not hinder his success or hamper his play later in the season.

Here’s a look Brooks Koepka at a glance and some of his notable numbers from the 2017-18 PGA Tour campaign, along with the clubs he used to win his two major championships.

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home