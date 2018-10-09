Brooks Koepka was the decisive winner of the PGA Tour Player of the Year award for the 2017-18 season.

Koepka’s award was official on Tuesday, but all but clinched when he won his second major of the year in the PGA Championship.

Koepka, 28, missed the early part of the calendar year due to a wrist injury. But that did not hinder his success or hamper his play later in the season.

Here’s a look Brooks Koepka at a glance and some of his notable numbers from the 2017-18 PGA Tour campaign, along with the clubs he used to win his two major championships.