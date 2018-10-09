Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 CIMB Classic, Rounds 1-2

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
After a week out west in the United States, the PGA Tour travels far east.

The CIMB Classic takes places this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia following the 2018-19 PGA Tour season-opener in Napa, Calif.

Here are the tee times and pairings for Rounds 1 and 2 in Malaysia, along with the TV info for the event:

(All times listed are Eastern.)

• • •

Round 1 – Wednesday

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 8 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer, Scott Vincent
  • 8:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler, Berry Henson
  • 8:20 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sam Ryder, Thomas Pieters
  • 8:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele
  • 8:40 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Jason Dufner
  • 8:50 p.m.: Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell
  • 9 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft
  • 9:10 p.m.: Branden Grace, Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park
  • 9:20 p.m.: Byeonghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 9:30 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III
  • 9:40 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
  • 9:50 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman
  • 10 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Keith Mitchell, John Catlin

OFF TEE NO. 10

  • 8 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran, Gaganjeet Bhullar
  • 8:10 p.m.: Nick Watney, Whee Kim, Rahil Gangjee
  • 8:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Bronson Burgoon, Leun-Kwang Kim
  • 8:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Ernie Els
  • 8:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
  • 8:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore
  • 9 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Ollie Schniederjans, Justin Harding
  • 9:10 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, J.J. Spaun, Sihwan Kim
  • 9:20 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge, Peter Uihlein
  • 9:30 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, C.T. Pan, Minchel Choi
  • 9:40 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
  • 9:50 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III
  • 10 p.m.: Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer, Ben Leong

Round 2 – Thursday

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 8 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, J.J. Spaun, Sihwan Kim
  • 8:10 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge, Peter Uihlein
  • 8:20 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, C.T. Pan, Minchel Choi
  • 8:30 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
  • 8:40 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III
  • 8:50 p.m.: Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer, Ben Leong
  • 9 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran, Gaganjeet Bhullar
  • 9:10 p.m.: Nick Watney, Whee Kim, Rahil Gangjee
  • 9:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Bronson Burgoon, Leun-Kwang Kim
  • 9:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Ernie Els
  • 9:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
  • 9:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore
  • 10 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Ollie Schniederjans, Justin Harding

OFF TEE NO. 10

  • 8 p.m.: Branden Grace, Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park
  • 8:10 p.m.: Byeonghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 8:20 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III
  • 8:30 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
  • 8:40 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman
  • 8:50 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Keith Mitchell, John Catlin
  • 9 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer, Scott Vincent
  • 9:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler, Berry Henson
  • 9:20 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sam Ryder, Thomas Pieters
  • 9:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele
  • 9:40 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Jason Dufner
  • 9:50 p.m.: Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell
  • 10 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft

TV info

Here’s how to watch the CIMB Classic.
(All times listed are Eastern.) 

Wednesday: Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Thursday: Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Friday: Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
Saturday: Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Home