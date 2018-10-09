Jhonattan Vegas to miss PGA Tour event due to passport issues

Jhonattan Vegas got fortunate when he encountered travel woes ahead of the British Open but still made it to the event.

But the luck ran out this time.

The Venezuelan took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he won’t be playing in the CIMB Classic this week in Malaysia due to a passport issue.

In July, it was realizing his visa to the United Kingdom had expired that put Vegas in jeopardy of missing the Open. It was hectic, but he did indeed make it.

He explained Tuesday, though, that no such scenario will play out with the CIMB Classic.

Súper disappointed not going to @CIMBClassic this week in Malaysia due to my passport expiring in a 2 months. Unfortunately my country is having some horrible issues and renewing your passport is one of them. Thanks everyone @CIMBClassic for trying to make this happen. — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) October 8, 2018

Hopefully, the travel concerns dissipate going forward for Vegas as every start could be a game-changer.

For now, he’ll just have to live with an unexpected week off.