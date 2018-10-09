PGA Championship tickets for 2019 now on sale to general public

Tickets for the year’s final major second major are now on sale to the public.

The PGA of America announced Tuesday that following unprecedented advance ticket purchases from 49 states and 22 countries, it has opened the remaining ticket inventory for the 2019 PGA Championship to the general public.

The tournament will take place at Bethpage Black from May 13-19.

A daily grounds ticket for a practice round costs $35 (plus sales tax) per person. A daily grounds ticket for a tournament round goes for $110 (plus tax) per person.

A season grounds ticket package, which gives access for the entire week, goes for $350 and tax per package. Fans who are aged 17 and under along with fans who are an active or retired U.S. service man or woman get free admission.

You can take a look at the various ticket packages and order your 2019 PGA Championship tickets here.

Related Brooks Koepka again denies fight with Dustin Johnson

Related Jimmy Walker rolling with a fully custom Lamb Crafted putter