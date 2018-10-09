Tee times, pairings: 2018 CIMB Classic, Rounds 1-2

After a week out west in the United States, the PGA Tour travels far east.

The CIMB Classic takes places this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia following the 2018-19 PGA Tour season-opener in Napa, Calif.

Here are the tee times and pairings for Rounds 1 and 2 in Malaysia:

(Note: All times Eastern)

WEDNESDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

8 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer, Scott Vincent

8:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler, Berry Henson

8:20 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sam Ryder, Thomas Pieters

8:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele

8:40 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Jason Dufner

8:50 p.m.: Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell

9 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft

9:10 p.m.: Branden Grace, Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park

9:20 p.m.: Byeonghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shubhankar Sharma

9:30 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III

9:40 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

9:50 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman

Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman 10 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Keith Mitchell, John Catlin

OFF TEE NO. 10

8 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran, Gaganjeet Bhullar

8:10 p.m.: Nick Watney, Whee Kim, Rahil Gangjee

8:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Bronson Burgoon, Leun-Kwang Kim

8:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Ernie Els

8:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

8:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore

9 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Ollie Schniederjans, Justin Harding

9:10 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, J.J. Spaun, Sihwan Kim

9:20 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge, Peter Uihlein

9:30 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, C.T. Pan, Minchel Choi

9:40 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

9:50 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III

Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III 10 p.m.: Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer, Ben Leong

THURSDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

8 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, J.J. Spaun, Sihwan Kim

8:10 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge, Peter Uihlein

8:20 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, C.T. Pan, Minchel Choi

8:30 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

8:40 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III

8:50 p.m.: Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer, Ben Leong

9 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran, Gaganjeet Bhullar

9:10 p.m.: Nick Watney, Whee Kim, Rahil Gangjee

9:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Bronson Burgoon, Leun-Kwang Kim

9:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Ernie Els

9:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

9:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore

Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore 10 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Ollie Schniederjans, Justin Harding

OFF TEE NO. 10

8 p.m.: Branden Grace, Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park

8:10 p.m.: Byeonghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shubhankar Sharma

8:20 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III

8:30 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

8:40 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman

8:50 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Keith Mitchell, John Catlin

9 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer, Scott Vincent

9:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler, Berry Henson

9:20 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sam Ryder, Thomas Pieters

9:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele

9:40 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Jason Dufner

9:50 p.m.: Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell

Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell 10 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft