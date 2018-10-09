Tee times, pairings: 2018 CIMB Classic, Rounds 1-2

After a week out west in the United States, the PGA Tour travels far east.
The CIMB Classic takes places this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia following the 2018-19 PGA Tour season-opener in Napa, Calif.
Here are the tee times and pairings for Rounds 1 and 2 in Malaysia:
(Note: All times Eastern)
WEDNESDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 8 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer, Scott Vincent
- 8:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler, Berry Henson
- 8:20 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sam Ryder, Thomas Pieters
- 8:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele
- 8:40 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Jason Dufner
- 8:50 p.m.: Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell
- 9 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft
- 9:10 p.m.: Branden Grace, Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park
- 9:20 p.m.: Byeonghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shubhankar Sharma
- 9:30 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III
- 9:40 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
- 9:50 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman
- 10 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Keith Mitchell, John Catlin
OFF TEE NO. 10
- 8 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran, Gaganjeet Bhullar
- 8:10 p.m.: Nick Watney, Whee Kim, Rahil Gangjee
- 8:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Bronson Burgoon, Leun-Kwang Kim
- 8:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Ernie Els
- 8:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
- 8:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore
- 9 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Ollie Schniederjans, Justin Harding
- 9:10 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, J.J. Spaun, Sihwan Kim
- 9:20 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge, Peter Uihlein
- 9:30 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, C.T. Pan, Minchel Choi
- 9:40 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
- 9:50 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III
- 10 p.m.: Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer, Ben Leong
THURSDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 8 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, J.J. Spaun, Sihwan Kim
- 8:10 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge, Peter Uihlein
- 8:20 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, C.T. Pan, Minchel Choi
- 8:30 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
- 8:40 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III
- 8:50 p.m.: Brian Gay, Ryan Palmer, Ben Leong
- 9 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran, Gaganjeet Bhullar
- 9:10 p.m.: Nick Watney, Whee Kim, Rahil Gangjee
- 9:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Bronson Burgoon, Leun-Kwang Kim
- 9:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Ernie Els
- 9:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
- 9:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore
- 10 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Ollie Schniederjans, Justin Harding
OFF TEE NO. 10
- 8 p.m.: Branden Grace, Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park
- 8:10 p.m.: Byeonghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8:20 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III
- 8:30 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
- 8:40 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman
- 8:50 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Keith Mitchell, John Catlin
- 9 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer, Scott Vincent
- 9:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler, Berry Henson
- 9:20 p.m.: Danny Lee, Sam Ryder, Thomas Pieters
- 9:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele
- 9:40 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Jason Dufner
- 9:50 p.m.: Michael Kim, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell
- 10 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft
