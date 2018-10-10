2019 World Golf Hall of Fame class includes Retief Goosen, Billy Payne

The World Golf Hall of Fame has announced the addition of five new inductees for the class of 2019.

Peggy Kirk Bell, Retief Goosen, Billy Payne, Jan Stephenson and Dennis Walters make up the incoming class, which was revealed Tuesday morning.

A two-time U.S. Open champion, Goosen won 33 times worldwide and was named European Tour Player of the Year in 2001. He was inducted in the male competitor category, while Jan Stephenson made it in the female competitor category.

Stephenson won 16 times on the LPGA Tour with three major victories, including the 1982 LPGA Championship and the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open.

Kirk Bell, Payne and Walters are in under the lifetime achievement category.

Kirk Bell was a top 100 instructor and the first woman ever named to Golf Magazine’s World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. Payne served as chairman at Augusta National and oversaw the Masters from 2006-2017, becoming the first to allow female members at Augusta.

Walters was paralyzed from the waist down at age 24 following a golf cart accident and has worked as an ambassador and spokesman for The First Tee. He’s one of 11 honorary lifetime PGA of America members.

Inductees will be enshrined into the Hall in June during the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Finalists who were not selected to the class include Graham Marsh, Corey Pavin, Hal Sutton, Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer, Dottie Pepper, Jim Ferrier, Catherine Lacoste and Calvin Peete.