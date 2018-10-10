VIDEO: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston signs fan's belly because he's the man

Andrew “Beef” Johnston is never not a man of the people.
The ultimate proof? Here is the Englishman signing a fan’s belly ahead of the British Masters:
He obliged with so many E’s, too.
Beef and the fans: Always a good time.
Andrew “Beef” Johnston is never not a man of the people.
The ultimate proof? Here is the Englishman signing a fan’s belly ahead of the British Masters:
He obliged with so many E’s, too.
Beef and the fans: Always a good time.
Justin Thomas came in support of Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk Wednesday in the latest development of a multi-tiered drama that has hung over (…)
(Note: This story appears in the November issue of Golfweek.) It’s hard not to think about the Ryder Cup (…)
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CIMB Classic? These breakdowns can help. Below is a field list for the event, with (…)
The TV coverage for the PGA Championship will undergo a change in 2020. The PGA of America announced Wednesday that CBS and ESPN have (…)
INCHEON, South Korea – The parade of food was endless at Wal Mae Jip. Chella Choi’s transition from player to hostess looked as (…)
The World Golf Hall of Fame has announced the addition of five new inductees for the class of 2019. Peggy Kirk Bell, Retief Goosen, Billy (…)
The Trump Organization has yet to turn a profit its new and elaborate resorts in Scotland, according to financial filings in the United (…)
Jhonattan Vegas got fortunate when he encountered travel woes ahead of the British Open but still made it to the event. But the luck ran out (…)
Brooks Koepka was the decisive winner of the PGA Tour Player of the Year award for the 2017-18 season. Koepka’s award was official (…)
After a week out west in the United States, the PGA Tour travels far east. The CIMB Classic takes places this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur in (…)
Comments