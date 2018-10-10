Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston signs fan's belly because he's the man

@beefgolf/Instagram

VIDEO: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston signs fan's belly because he's the man

Quick Shots

VIDEO: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston signs fan's belly because he's the man

Andrew “Beef” Johnston is never not a man of the people.

The ultimate proof? Here is the Englishman signing a fan’s belly ahead of the British Masters:

He obliged with so many E’s, too.

Beef and the fans: Always a good time.

, Quick Shots

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home