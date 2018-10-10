2018 CIMB Classic field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CIMB Classic? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Player GW/Sagarin OWGR Justin Thomas 3 4 Paul Casey 15 20 Emiliano Grillo 17 62 Keegan Bradley 20 31 Byeonghun An 23 47 Marc Leishman 27 24 Branden Grace 29 46 Ryan Moore 30 61 Charles Howell III 31 78 Gary Woodland 33 38 Beau Hossler 34 80 Louis Oosthuizen 35 36 Rafa Cabrera Bello 38 29 Kyle Stanley 41 27 Austin Cook 43 108 Billy Horschel 44 35 Cameron Smith 48 32 Xander Schauffele 49 18 Kevin Na 51 42 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 53 37 Brian Gay 54 112 Kevin Tway 57 85 Brandt Snedeker 61 45 Stewart Cink 62 73 Jimmy Walker 66 74 C.T. Pan 72 102 Nick Watney 74 129 Andrew Putnam 77 77 Thomas Pieters 78 69 Chesson Hadley 79 75 Pat Perez 80 56 Jamie Lovemark 82 132 Jason Kokrak 84 105 J.B. Holmes 87 84 Keith Mitchell 88 141 Ryan Armour 89 109 Abraham Ancer 93 125 J.J. Spaun 99 143 Peter Uihlein 102 66 Chez Reavie 107 64 Siwoo Kim 113 57 Troy Merritt 115 160 Anirban Lahiri 116 119 Sam Ryder 117 169 Joel Dahmen 119 191 Kevin Chappell 121 63 Brendan Steele 132 92 Ollie Schniederjans 140 133 Scott Stallings 146 164 Danny Lee 151 124 Tom Hoge 155 209 James Hahn 159 120 Brice Garnett 161 137 Scott Piercy 164 259 Sanghyun Park 171 121 Ryan Palmer 183 106 Ted Potter Jr. 184 100 Brian Stuard 185 268 Scott Vincent 186 138 Bronson Burgoon 189 162 Jason Dufner 194 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar 206 134 Justin Harding 223 93 Whee Kim 238 113 John Catlin 280 110 Kelly Kraft 304 157 Satoshi Kodaira 314 49 Sihwan Kim 315 158 Shubhankar Sharma 318 116 Berry Henson 381 339 Michael Kim 386 226 Ernie Els 411 642 Davis Love III 488 1064 Ben Leong 669 360 Minchel Choi 898 1781 Jon Curran 904 1697 Rahil Gangjee 998 367 Leun-Kwang Kim 1267 2020