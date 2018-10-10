Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 CIMB Classic field, by the rankings

Justin Thomas was all smiles Wednesday while getting ready to defend his PGA Championship title. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2018 CIMB Classic field, by the rankings

Fantasy

2018 CIMB Classic field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CIMB Classic? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Player                              GW/Sagarin       OWGR      
Justin Thomas 3 4
Paul Casey 15 20
Emiliano Grillo 17 62
Keegan Bradley 20 31
Byeonghun An 23 47
Marc Leishman 27 24
Branden Grace 29 46
Ryan Moore 30 61
Charles Howell III 31 78
Gary Woodland 33 38
Beau Hossler 34 80
Louis Oosthuizen 35 36
Rafa Cabrera Bello 38 29
Kyle Stanley 41 27
Austin Cook 43 108
Billy Horschel 44 35
Cameron Smith 48 32
Xander Schauffele 49 18
Kevin Na 51 42
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 53 37
Brian Gay 54 112
Kevin Tway 57 85
Brandt Snedeker 61 45
Stewart Cink 62 73
Jimmy Walker 66 74
C.T. Pan 72 102
Nick Watney 74 129
Andrew Putnam 77 77
Thomas Pieters 78 69
Chesson Hadley 79 75
Pat Perez 80 56
Jamie Lovemark 82 132
Jason Kokrak 84 105
J.B. Holmes 87 84
Keith Mitchell 88 141
Ryan Armour 89 109
Abraham Ancer 93 125
J.J. Spaun 99 143
Peter Uihlein 102 66
Chez Reavie 107 64
Siwoo Kim 113 57
Troy Merritt 115 160
Anirban Lahiri 116 119
Sam Ryder 117 169
Joel Dahmen 119 191
Kevin Chappell 121 63
Brendan Steele 132 92
Ollie Schniederjans 140 133
Scott Stallings 146 164
Danny Lee 151 124
Tom Hoge 155 209
James Hahn 159 120
Brice Garnett 161 137
Scott Piercy 164 259
Sanghyun Park 171 121
Ryan Palmer 183 106
Ted Potter Jr. 184 100
Brian Stuard 185 268
Scott Vincent 186 138
Bronson Burgoon 189 162
Jason Dufner 194 72
Gaganjeet Bhullar 206 134
Justin Harding 223 93
Whee Kim 238 113
John Catlin 280 110
Kelly Kraft 304 157
Satoshi Kodaira 314 49
Sihwan Kim 315 158
Shubhankar Sharma 318 116
Berry Henson 381 339
Michael Kim 386 226
Ernie Els 411 642
Davis Love III 488 1064
Ben Leong 669 360
Minchel Choi 898 1781
Jon Curran 904 1697
Rahil Gangjee 998 367
Leun-Kwang Kim 1267 2020

, , , Fantasy

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home