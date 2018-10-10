2018 CIMB Classic field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CIMB Classic? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|GW/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Justin Thomas
|3
|4
|Paul Casey
|15
|20
|Emiliano Grillo
|17
|62
|Keegan Bradley
|20
|31
|Byeonghun An
|23
|47
|Marc Leishman
|27
|24
|Branden Grace
|29
|46
|Ryan Moore
|30
|61
|Charles Howell III
|31
|78
|Gary Woodland
|33
|38
|Beau Hossler
|34
|80
|Louis Oosthuizen
|35
|36
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|38
|29
|Kyle Stanley
|41
|27
|Austin Cook
|43
|108
|Billy Horschel
|44
|35
|Cameron Smith
|48
|32
|Xander Schauffele
|49
|18
|Kevin Na
|51
|42
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|53
|37
|Brian Gay
|54
|112
|Kevin Tway
|57
|85
|Brandt Snedeker
|61
|45
|Stewart Cink
|62
|73
|Jimmy Walker
|66
|74
|C.T. Pan
|72
|102
|Nick Watney
|74
|129
|Andrew Putnam
|77
|77
|Thomas Pieters
|78
|69
|Chesson Hadley
|79
|75
|Pat Perez
|80
|56
|Jamie Lovemark
|82
|132
|Jason Kokrak
|84
|105
|J.B. Holmes
|87
|84
|Keith Mitchell
|88
|141
|Ryan Armour
|89
|109
|Abraham Ancer
|93
|125
|J.J. Spaun
|99
|143
|Peter Uihlein
|102
|66
|Chez Reavie
|107
|64
|Siwoo Kim
|113
|57
|Troy Merritt
|115
|160
|Anirban Lahiri
|116
|119
|Sam Ryder
|117
|169
|Joel Dahmen
|119
|191
|Kevin Chappell
|121
|63
|Brendan Steele
|132
|92
|Ollie Schniederjans
|140
|133
|Scott Stallings
|146
|164
|Danny Lee
|151
|124
|Tom Hoge
|155
|209
|James Hahn
|159
|120
|Brice Garnett
|161
|137
|Scott Piercy
|164
|259
|Sanghyun Park
|171
|121
|Ryan Palmer
|183
|106
|Ted Potter Jr.
|184
|100
|Brian Stuard
|185
|268
|Scott Vincent
|186
|138
|Bronson Burgoon
|189
|162
|Jason Dufner
|194
|72
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|206
|134
|Justin Harding
|223
|93
|Whee Kim
|238
|113
|John Catlin
|280
|110
|Kelly Kraft
|304
|157
|Satoshi Kodaira
|314
|49
|Sihwan Kim
|315
|158
|Shubhankar Sharma
|318
|116
|Berry Henson
|381
|339
|Michael Kim
|386
|226
|Ernie Els
|411
|642
|Davis Love III
|488
|1064
|Ben Leong
|669
|360
|Minchel Choi
|898
|1781
|Jon Curran
|904
|1697
|Rahil Gangjee
|998
|367
|Leun-Kwang Kim
|1267
|2020
Comments