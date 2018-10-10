ESPN to replace TNT, CBS stays on in PGA Championship coverage

The TV coverage for the PGA Championship will undergo a change in 2020.

The PGA of America announced Wednesday that CBS and ESPN have signed off on an 11-year multimedia agreement for the television, digital and OTT rights for the PGA Championship, starting in 2020.

CBS, ESPN and ESPN+ will deliver a combined more than 175 cumulative hours of live coverage across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

ESPN and ESPN+ will carry coverage in the opening two rounds and feature early Saturday and Sunday action. CBS will handle much of the later coverage on each of the final two rounds.

While CBS retains its familiar role with the PGA Championship for several more years, the addition of ESPN means TNT will no longer play a part in PGA Championship coverage.

“For nearly a half-century, CBS Sports has been a vital member of the PGA of America extended family while delivering our major championship to golf fans across the country,” said PGA CEO Seth Waugh. “We are also thrilled to partner with ESPN and connect with sports fans through the reach of the ESPN networks. The PGA is a major that not only typically delivers the strongest field in golf, but is synonymous with historic moments that resonate with golf fans everywhere. As we move this iconic championship to May, we are extremely excited that CBS and ESPN will present the highest-quality product with the state-of-the-art technology through a broadcast team that shares our mission to grow the sport of golf.”

The 2020 PGA Championship will take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.