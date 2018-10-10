Breaking down Tiger Woods prop bets for the 2019 majors

Tiger Woods is the betting favorite at 9-1 in Las Vegas to win the Masters next April, but what are his overall odds to win any major in 2019?

Betting on Woods to win one of the majors next year has tightened since his victory in the Tour Championship.

He is a +225 underdog win a major next year, meaning a $100 bet would net a $225 profit. Betting against Tiger is less profitable at -275, meaning one would have to wager $275 to net $100 if Woods goes winless in the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.

Here are the major championship prop bets for Woods for 2019. All odds are courtesy of golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Tiger Woods Proposition Bets Will Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major? Yes +225 No -275 How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019? 0 Majors 4-11 Exactly 1 Major 5-2 Exactly 2 Majors 14-1 Exactly 3 Majors 60-1 4 Majors (Grand Slam) 250-1 How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by December 30, 2025? 14.5 Over -150 14.5 Under +130 15.5 Over +200 15.5 Under -250 16.5 Over +500 16.5 Under -700 17.5 Over +1200 17.5 Under -3000 18.5 Over +2500 18.5 Under -15000

For those so inclined, the wisest play may be the 5-2 play on Woods to win one major next year. Even though that number is still a bit lower than common sense would dictate.

It took Woods an entire comeback season to end his PGA Tour winless streak in Atlanta after five years. However, the Tour Championship field was limited to 30 players.

Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in record-breaking fashion. If he is going to reach that major pinnacle in his comeback, it appears all signs point to next June, when the Open returns to Pebble.

The PGA Championship will be held at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York in May and the British Open is set for Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in July.