Justin Thomas sides with Jim Furyk over Patrick Reed in Ryder Cup flap

Justin Thomas came in support of Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk Wednesday in the latest development of a multi-tiered drama that has hung over Team USA since its drubbing in France.

Thomas said that he knew about the team pairings well ahead of the event, countering remarks made by Patrick Reed.

“That was something obviously that had been talked about in advance, but all I was worried about was that I knew I was going to play with Jordan and we wanted to take care of our match,” Thomas told reporters prior to the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

This drama began when Patrick Reed said he was “blindsided” by being grouped with Tiger Woods rather than Jordan Spieth at the Ryder Cup, adding that the problem was “Jordan not wanting to play with me.” Furyk responded by saying all concerned had been briefed about pairings well ahead of time and the pairings were 100 percent his call.

The 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year, Thomas has won the CIMB Classic twice in the past three years. He grabbed his first PGA Tour win there in 2015.

The course he faces at TPC Kuala Lumpur is different this year, however, due to alterations in the grass on the greens and fairways.

“I would like to still think that I have a good chance. It is a different, but it’s the same golf course. It’s just the grass, the fairways are different, the conditions are different,” Thomas said.

Thomas was the most successful American at Le Golf National, going 4-1 overall and 3-1 playing alongside Spieth.

“You do your job, and Jordan’s and mine was to go out and get a point and that’s what we were fortunate enough to get at least three out of four,” Thomas said. “But no, everybody has their own thoughts and feelings, but at the end of the day we just didn’t play well enough,” Thomas said.

Reed and Spieth teamed up to spark Team USA’s 2016 Ryder Cup victory. He struggled playing with Woods, as the pair went winless last month.

“It’s so easy to look at the captains and say it’s their fault, but at the end of the day we didn’t play well enough,” he added. “The Europeans played exponentially better than we did, that’s why they beat us as bad they did.”