Westwood seems to clear way for Padraig Harrington to be 2020 Ryder Cup captain

The next European Ryder Cup captain is becoming more and more obvious.

Padraig Harrington was already the favorite for the 2020 job at Whistling Straits. And his great odds improved considerably Wednesday, too.

Lee Westwood, a potential challenger to Harrington for the 2020 captaincy, informed Sky Sports News that he will not put himself in the running for this upcoming job. One reason he stated is that he still hopes to be playing come 2020.

The 45-year-old is instead looking to be the captain in Italy for the 2022 Ryder Cup.

But that’s not all. In explaining that he’d sit out the battle for 2020 captain, Westwood gave an overwhelming endorsement of Harrington for the position.

“I think Padraig Harrington is the ideal candidate for the (2020) captaincy,” Westwood told Sky Sports. “He is the right age and he’s still in touch with the players because he’s still playing out here. He’s also very high-profile in the (United) States, where he has won a major championship.

“I just think Padraig is the better candidate for the next one than me, and we need to pick the best man for the job.”

Westwood is certainly right on with Harrington’s credentials, as the 47-year-old has three major titles to his name. The Irishman indeed put in a full schedule in 2018 as well, notching a pair of top-five showings along the way.

The 2020 affair is a road Ryder Cup, which wouldn’t faze a character like Harrington.

Harrington has been a vice captain at each of the last three Ryder Cups. His playing record in the Ryder Cup stands at 9-13-3.

Nothing is certain yet, but Europe’s leader for 2020 might be a foregone conclusion at this point.