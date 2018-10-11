Bronson Burgoon fires 63 to grab first-round lead at CIMB Classic

Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round of the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia:

LEADING: Bronson Burgoon grabbed the solo lead Thursday after a 9-under 63 that saw Burgoon go 10 under in his last 14 holes. After bogeying the 13th, his fourth hole of the day, Burgoon rattled off three straight birdies. He finished with eight total along with an eagle at the par-5 ninth. Burgoon is in his third season on Tour after finishing 111th in FedEx Cup points last season. He tied for 53rd last week at the Safeway Open.

CHASING: Austin Cook kept a clean card and birdied four of his final five holes to shoot 8-under 64. Cook is a shot clear of a three-way tie for third that includes Scott Piercy, C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel.

SHOT OF THE DAY: The first ace of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season goes to Danny Lee, who notched his third career hole-in-one at the par-3 fourth hole with a 9-iron from 145 yards.

QUOTABLE: “I drove it well and I putted pretty good, so it was kind of boring golf, but that’s always a good thing. I chipped in for eagle out of the bunker on my ninth hole, which kind of boosted me, then I kept going.” – Burgoon

SHORT SHOTS: Justin Thomas, a two-time winner of this event, birdied four of his final five holes to card a 6-under 66. … Paul Casey also shot 66 after making two eagles in his opening five holes. … Defending champion Pat Perez opened his title defense with a 70, which also is what last week’s winner at the Safeway Open, Kevin Tway, shot.