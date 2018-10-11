N.C. golf instructor recovers from cart hit-and-run crash, urges driver to come forward

A golf instructor in North Carolina is recovering from multiple injuries suffered after the driver of a sedan struck her golf cart in a hit-and-run crash near Hillandale Golf Course in Durham.

Fran James was struck while driving her cart on a road near the 18th hole heading toward the clubhouse late in the day on Sept. 23.

James told WRAL.com her cart eventually settled in a ditch after it was forced off the road in an attempt to avoid other traffic. She suffered a broken femur, broken nose and scrapes and bruises.

“[I] was headed back in, cross the road like I usually cross the road, and next thing I know, there was an impact,” she told WRAL.com this week before undergoing surgery.

“If they had just stopped, it was just an accident. But now that they left the scene, they’ve broken the law,” she added. “I would be very happy to know that they have a conscience, to know that they can lay their head on their pillow at night and not worry about what they’ve done wrong,” she added. “I’m not mad. I forgive you for doing it. But for himself [or herself], he or she will feel a lot better if they can just come forward.”

She said the car that hit her at about 7 p.m. local time did not have its lights on.

“You knew that you hit something, and for someone to keep going and not to say, ‘I think I may have hit someone,’ I will never understand how a human life isn’t more important than the stopping to see what had happened,” she said. “It’s a little disappointing just to know that someone’s still out there who’s driving who shouldn’t be driving. The fact that they didn’t stop just makes you wonder why they didn’t stop.”