Want to attend Tiger-Phil match in Las Vegas? No dice

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to square off in “The Match” on Nov. 23 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. But the public will not be able to see it in person.

According to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, multiple sources said the $9 million winner-take-all match will not be open to the public but rather only sponsors and VIPs.

However, fans will still be able to watch the match via pay-per-view. WarnerMedia, which holds broadcasting rights for the event, told the Review-Journal that it plans to offer “unprecedented access up to and during the competition,” including with HBO Sports’ “24/7” reality series and Bleacher Report’s “House of Highlights.” Also, TNT will televise content from the match in the following weeks.

Two details that have yet to be released are the time of the match and pay-per-view pricing. As the Review-Journal notes, sunset in Las Vegas on the day of the match is 4:28 p.m. local time., so the match could hypothetically end as late as 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Review-Journal did confirm that the match will not be played under the lights.

Last week, Bleacher Report released as hype video for the match, in which Woods is now a -220 favorite to win according to Westgate oddsmaker Jeff Sherman.

“This is something that people will remember,” Woods said.