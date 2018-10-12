ANNIKA Award Watch List: Oct. 12, 2018

The 2018-19 Division I women’s college golf season continues, and the race for the ANNIKA Award keeps pushing forward.
The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
After opening his initial rankings last month, Kevin Casey has an updated early list of ANNIKA contenders. Unlike the opening rankings, which came at a time when some potential ANNIKA contenders had yet to play this season, these ratings are based fully off 2018-19 results thus far.
Without further ado, the second ANNIKA rankings for 2018-19:
1. Patty Tavatanakit
- Year: Sophomore
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1
- Results: WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; 2, Golfweek Conference Challenge
2. Abbey Carlson
- Year: Junior
- School: Vanderbilt
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3
- Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-9, Cougar Classic
3. Jiwon Jeon
- Year: Junior
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5
- Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; T-6, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M
4. Sierra Brooks
- Year: Junior
- School: Florida
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6
- Results: WIN, Cougar Classic; T-11, Mary Fossum Invitational; 14, Windy City Collegiate Championship
5. Mariel Galdiano
- Year: Junior
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8
- Results: WIN, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-18, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M
6. Raquel Olmos
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Arizona State
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7
- Results: 2, Windy City Collegiate Championship; T-9, Mason Rudolph Championship
7. Malia Nam
- Year: Freshman
- School: USC
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9
- Results: 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-11, Windy City Collegiate Championship
8. Siyun Liu
- Year: Junior
- School: Wake Forest
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10
- Results: T-2, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-9, Cougar Classic
9. Gabriela Ruffels
- Year: Sophomore
- School: USC
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11
- Results: WIN, Windy City Collegiate Championship; T-21, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M
10. Anna Redding
- Year: Senior
- School: Virginia
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4
- Results: WIN, Mary Fossum Invitational
11. Haylee Harford
- Year: Senior
- School: Furman
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14
- Results: WIN, Lady Paladin Invitational; T-3, Cougar Classic
12. Dylan Kim
- Year: Senior
- School: Arkansas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 13
- Results: 3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-9, Cougar Classic
13. Andrea Lee
- Year: Junior
- School: Stanford
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12
- Results: 5, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M
14. Lauren Stephenson
- Year: Senior
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17
- Results: 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-15, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M
15. Lilia Vu
- Year: Senior
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 19
- Results: T-5, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-6, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M
16. Olivia Mehaffey
- Year: Junior
- School: Arizona State
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 18
- Results: 6, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-7, Windy City Collegiate Championship
17. Mary Weinstein
- Year: Junior
- School: Denver
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2
- Results: 3, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-24, Ron Moore Intercollegiate
18. Auston Kim
- Year: Freshman
- School: Vanderbilt
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 15
- Results: T-3, Cougar Classic; T-7, Mason Rudolph Championship
19. Hira Naveed
- Year: Senior
- School: Pepperdine
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 16
- Results: WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; 4, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-7, Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational
20. Leonie Bettel
- Year: Senior
- School: Kentucky
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 27
- Results: WIN, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship; WIN, Bettie Lou Evans Invitational; T-6, Minnesota Invitational
