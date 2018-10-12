ANNIKA Award Watch List: Oct. 12, 2018

The 2018-19 Division I women’s college golf season continues, and the race for the ANNIKA Award keeps pushing forward.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

After opening his initial rankings last month, Kevin Casey has an updated early list of ANNIKA contenders. Unlike the opening rankings, which came at a time when some potential ANNIKA contenders had yet to play this season, these ratings are based fully off 2018-19 results thus far.

Without further ado, the second ANNIKA rankings for 2018-19:

1. Patty Tavatanakit

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; 2, Golfweek Conference Challenge

2. Abbey Carlson

Year: Junior

Junior School: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-9, Cougar Classic

3. Jiwon Jeon

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; T-6, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

4. Sierra Brooks

Year: Junior

Junior School: Florida

Florida Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: WIN, Cougar Classic; T-11, Mary Fossum Invitational; 14, Windy City Collegiate Championship

5. Mariel Galdiano

Year: Junior

Junior School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: WIN, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-18, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

6. Raquel Olmos

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Arizona State

Arizona State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

7 Results: 2, Windy City Collegiate Championship; T-9, Mason Rudolph Championship

7. Malia Nam

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-11, Windy City Collegiate Championship

8. Siyun Liu

Year: Junior

Junior School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: T-2, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-9, Cougar Classic

9. Gabriela Ruffels

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: WIN, Windy City Collegiate Championship; T-21, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

10. Anna Redding

Year: Senior

Senior School: Virginia

Virginia Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: WIN, Mary Fossum Invitational

11. Haylee Harford

Year: Senior

Senior School: Furman

Furman Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14

14 Results: WIN, Lady Paladin Invitational; T-3, Cougar Classic

12. Dylan Kim

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 13

13 Results: 3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-9, Cougar Classic

13. Andrea Lee

Year: Junior

Junior School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

12 Results: 5, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

14. Lauren Stephenson

Year: Senior

Senior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17

17 Results: 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-15, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

15. Lilia Vu

Year: Senior

Senior School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 19

19 Results: T-5, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-6, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

16. Olivia Mehaffey

Year: Junior

Junior School: Arizona State

Arizona State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 18

18 Results: 6, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-7, Windy City Collegiate Championship

17. Mary Weinstein

Year: Junior

Junior School: Denver

Denver Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: 3, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-24, Ron Moore Intercollegiate

18. Auston Kim

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 15

15 Results: T-3, Cougar Classic; T-7, Mason Rudolph Championship

19. Hira Naveed

Year: Senior

Senior School: Pepperdine

Pepperdine Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 16

16 Results: WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; 4, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-7, Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational

20. Leonie Bettel