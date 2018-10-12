Colin Montgomerie: 'Moral code' has led to Europe's Ryder Cup success

It’s been nearly two weeks since Patrick Reed publicly called out U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk and teammate Jordan Spieth, but why not let Colin Montgomerie, one of Europe’s best Ryder Cup players, weigh in?

In an interview with Reuters prior to this weekend’s SAS Championship, Montgomerie described how a “moral code” helped the European Ryder Cup teams he was a part of have success.

“I could be on to you all day about what goes on in the team room in the Ryder Cup and what’s been said and what hasn’t been said, but I would never ever breach that code to say anything,” Montgomerie said.

“Every captain’s made some odd decisions and whatever but it doesn’t really matter. You’re playing for the team and anything that goes on behind those closed doors should stay behind those closed doors. That’s our moral code anyway.”

Montgomerie was referring to comments Reed made to the New York Times the day after the Americans’ defeat at Le Golf National. Reed said he was “blindsided” by Furyk’s decision to split he and Spieth up, and added that “the issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me.”

Montgomerie, who went 20-9-7 in his Ryder Cup career while never losing a singles match, said that Ryder Cup teammates have to put any differences aside. The Scot was also a victorious captain in 2010.

“We’re all pulling together because we play golf, not because we like each other particularly,” Montgomerie said. “It’s like in any business, any company, you probably wouldn’t socialize with 95 percent of your colleagues at work but once every two years you do, and you get on with it, and you play for the cause, which is trying to get 14-1/2 points.”