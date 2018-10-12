Eddie Pepperell shows no fear in taking 36-hole lead at British Masters

Don’t be surprised if Eddie Pepperell wins the $4 million Sky Sports British Masters this weekend. The Englishman heads into the final 36 holes with the lead. But more importantly, he’s playing without fear.

Pepperell signed off for a second round, 3-under 69 to move to the top of the leaderboard at Walton Heath. He’s looking for his second victory of the season following the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, his maiden European Tour victory. It is one of six top-10s for the Englishman this year. Five of those have come in his last eight starts.

Unsurprisingly, he knows exactly what to do over the next 36 holes to get over the line.

“Really focus on the process of each shot, the routine on each shot and just commit, commit to the swing feelings that I’ve had going on,” Pepperell said. “It’s a trust game, you know. I’m not playing with very much fear out there, which is good. I’ve certainly played with a lot of fear in the past, but it doesn’t seem to be happening to me of late, which is a good sign.”

He was certainly fearless in Round 2. The 27-year-old didn’t quite have his A-game, but managed five birdies and just two bogeys in the windy conditions that swept over the 1981 Ryder Cup venue.

“Frankly, I feel like I’m not hitting the ball that well, really,” Pepperell said. “I feel like there’s a lot more for me in terms of that department. Clearly, I’ve putted well. My short game has been good, and I’ve hung in there in tough conditions over 36 holes.

“I haven’t felt that comfortable with my swing. So that’s quite unusual because normally my good results for the last year and a half have come from actually hitting it very, very well.”

Pepperell came close to a Ryder Cup spot this year, but just missed out. He’s currently 11th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and on course for his best ever European season, which was 41st place last year. Not bad for a guy who lost his card in 2016 and said he’d fallen out of love with golf.

Rest assured, Pepperell’s love affair with the Royal and Ancient game is back on.