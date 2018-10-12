Gary Woodland ties course record, shares CIMB Classic lead

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round of the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia:

LEADING: Gary Woodland fired a bogey-free, 11-under 61 Friday to not only grab a share of the 36-hole lead with Marc Leishman, but to also tie TPC Kuala Lumpur’s West Course scoring record. Justin Thomas also shot 61 en route to winning his first of two CIMB Classic titles, in 2015. Woodland birdied five of his last six holes as he finished with 11 total birdies. Leishman, who is tied with Woodland at 14 under after a second-round 62, birdied six of his last eight holes. The stellar play is welcome by both Woodland and Leishman, who have combined for just one top-10 finish (Woodland, T-6 at PGA Championship) since Leishman posted a runner-up showing at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.

CHASING: A day after making two eagles, Paul Casey added a third as part of his second-round 65. Casey shares third place at 13 under, one shot back, with India’s Shubhankar Sharma, who netted six birdies on his closing nine to card a 64.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Austin Cook is T-5 after a second-round 68. During Friday’s round, Cook holed this chip for birdie.

QUOTABLE: “It’s nice to stay aggressive out there. This golf course suits up pretty good for me; I’ve had success here in the past. It’s nice to be back and playing well.” – Woodland

SHORT SHOTS: First-round leader Bronson Burgoon made four birdies and carded a 69, but still fell down the leaderboard. He is T-5 at 12 under. … Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler, Justin Harding and John Catlin all shot 65 on Friday. … Justin Thomas is T-15 after a second-round 69. … Defending champion Pat Perez also shot 69. He is T-36 at 5 under.