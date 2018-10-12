Haskins Award Watch List: Oct. 12, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Oregon’s Norman Xiong won last year’s award.

Here is a look at the top 20 Haskins Award contenders, ranked in order, at the midway point of this fall:

1. Matt Wolff

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: Won, Carmel Cup; won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

2. Bryson Nimmer

Year: Senior

Senior School: Clemson

Clemson Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: Won, Carpet Capital Collegiate; won, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; second, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational

3. Collin Morikawa

Year: Senior

Senior School: Cal

Cal Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: Second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; second, Alister Mackenzie Invitational

4. Chandler Eaton

Year: Senior

Senior School: Duke

Duke Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17

17 Results: Won, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; second, Rod Myers Invitational; T-8, Louisville Cardinal Challenge

5. Trent Phillips

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Georgia

Georgia Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

7 Results: Second, Carmel Cup; third, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational

6. Davis Riley

Year: Senior

Senior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: Second, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-2, Carpet Capital Collegiate; 13th, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

7. Joey Vrzich

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Nevada

Nevada Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 18

18 Results: Won, Badger Invitational; won, Nick Watney Invitational; T-2, Husky Invitational

8. Justin Suh

Year: Senior

Senior School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational

9. Alex Smalley

Year: Senior

Senior School: Duke

Duke Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14

14 Results: Won, Louisville Cardinal Challenge; T-5, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-12, Rod Myers Invitational

10. Steven Fisk

Year: Senior

Senior School: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 46

46 Results: Won, Fighting Irish Classic; won, Hummingbird Intercollegiate; T-1, Shoal Creek Invitational; T-17, The Invitational at the Ocean Course

NEXT 10

McClure Meissner, Soph., SMU (34)

Luke Schniederjans, Jr., Georgia Tech (23)

Kaito Onishi, Soph., USC (4)

Tyler Strafaci, Jr., Georgia Tech (26)

Viktor Hovland, Jr., Oklahoma State (9)

Matthias Schmid, Soph., Louisville (8)

Ben Wong, Fr., SMU (76)

Chun An Yu, Jr., Arizona State (5)

Isaiah Salinda, Sr., Stanford (19)

Ryan Lumsden, Sr., Northwestern (16)

Just missed: Peng Pichaikool, Jr., Mississippi State (15); Clay Feagler, Jr., Pepperdine (50); Blaine Hale, Sr., Oklahoma (40); Josh McCarthy, Jr., Pepperdine (52); Eric Bae, Jr., Wake Forest (20)