Haskins Award Watch List: Oct. 12, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.
Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Oregon’s Norman Xiong won last year’s award.
Here is a look at the top 20 Haskins Award contenders, ranked in order, at the midway point of this fall:
1. Matt Wolff
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Oklahoma State
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1
- Results: Won, Carmel Cup; won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational
- Next event: Big 12 Match Play, Oct. 13-14
2. Bryson Nimmer
- Year: Senior
- School: Clemson
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3
- Results: Won, Carpet Capital Collegiate; won, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; second, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational
- Next event: GC of Georgia Collegiate, Oct. 19-21
3. Collin Morikawa
- Year: Senior
- School: Cal
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2
- Results: Second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; second, Alister Mackenzie Invitational
- Next event: Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 21-23
4. Chandler Eaton
- Year: Senior
- School: Duke
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17
- Results: Won, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; second, Rod Myers Invitational; T-8, Louisville Cardinal Challenge
- Next event: GC of Georgia Collegiate, Oct. 19-21
5. Trent Phillips
- Year: Freshman
- School: Georgia
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7
- Results: Second, Carmel Cup; third, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational
- Next event: Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, Oct. 15-16
6. Davis Riley
- Year: Senior
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10
- Results: Second, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-2, Carpet Capital Collegiate; 13th, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational
- Next event: GC of Georgia Collegiate, Oct. 19-21
7. Joey Vrzich
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Nevada
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 18
- Results: Won, Badger Invitational; won, Nick Watney Invitational; T-2, Husky Invitational
- Next event: Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational, Oct. 25-27
8. Justin Suh
- Year: Senior
- School: USC
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11
- Results: T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational
- Next event: GC of Georgia Collegiate, Oct. 19-21
9. Alex Smalley
- Year: Senior
- School: Duke
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14
- Results: Won, Louisville Cardinal Challenge; T-5, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-12, Rod Myers Invitational
- Next event: GC of Georgia Collegiate, Oct. 19-21
10. Steven Fisk
- Year: Senior
- School: Georgia Southern
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 46
- Results: Won, Fighting Irish Classic; won, Hummingbird Intercollegiate; T-1, Shoal Creek Invitational; T-17, The Invitational at the Ocean Course
- Next event: AutoTrader.com Collegiate Classic, Oct. 15-16
NEXT 10
McClure Meissner, Soph., SMU (34)
Luke Schniederjans, Jr., Georgia Tech (23)
Kaito Onishi, Soph., USC (4)
Tyler Strafaci, Jr., Georgia Tech (26)
Viktor Hovland, Jr., Oklahoma State (9)
Matthias Schmid, Soph., Louisville (8)
Ben Wong, Fr., SMU (76)
Chun An Yu, Jr., Arizona State (5)
Isaiah Salinda, Sr., Stanford (19)
Ryan Lumsden, Sr., Northwestern (16)
Just missed: Peng Pichaikool, Jr., Mississippi State (15); Clay Feagler, Jr., Pepperdine (50); Blaine Hale, Sr., Oklahoma (40); Josh McCarthy, Jr., Pepperdine (52); Eric Bae, Jr., Wake Forest (20)
