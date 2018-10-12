Live blog: 2018 CIMB Classic, third round

The third round of the 2018 CIMB Classic takes place Saturday at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
We’re tracking all the Round 3 action. Follow along below…
The third round of the 2018 CIMB Classic takes place Saturday at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
We’re tracking all the Round 3 action. Follow along below…
Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round of the 2018 CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia: (Note: (…)
Phil Mickelson should have withdrawn his name from Ryder Cup consideration rather than taking part in a losing effort at Le Golf (…)
It’s been nearly two weeks since Patrick Reed publicly called out U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk and teammate Jordan Spieth, but (…)
Don’t be surprised if Eddie Pepperell wins the $4 million Sky Sports British Masters this weekend. The Englishman heads into the final 36 (…)
After putting the finishing touches on her 3-and-2 victory over Sue Wooster in the 18-hole final of the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, (…)
The 2018-19 Division I women’s college golf season continues, and the race for the ANNIKA Award keeps pushing forward. The ANNIKA (…)
A planned PGA Tour event hosted by Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry could debut next fall at a public golf course in Alameda, (…)
The Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And (…)
Here is a recap of Friday’s second round of the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia: LEADING: Gary Woodland (…)
A golf instructor in North Carolina is recovering from multiple injuries suffered after the driver of a sedan struck her golf cart in (…)
Comments