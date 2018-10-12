Report: Alameda public golf course could host Steph Curry's PGA Tour event

A planned PGA Tour event hosted by Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry could debut next fall at a public golf course in Alameda, Calif.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that “several” PGA Tour officials visited Corica Park, a 45-hole public golf facility in the Bay Area that dates to 1927 and is named after longtime Alameda mayor Chuck Corica, twice in the past two weeks. Specifically, they checked out the newly redesigned South Course, which passed an agronomist inspection.

George Kelley, chief executive officer of Greenway Golf, which operates Corica Park, confirmed this information to the Chronicle, but added there are some infrastructure issues that still need to be addressed.

“I’m told we’re still being considered,” Kelley told the Chronicle. “The way I look at it, if it happens, it’ll be a great thing for Alameda and the golf course. And if it doesn’t, just being considered is rewarding for our efforts. The fact the tour would even think about having an event out there makes me feel good about what we accomplished.”

No deal has been finalized between the Tour and Greenway Golf. Corica Park re-opened in June after a nearly-four-year redesign by Rees Jones, who transformed the course into a links-style layout that now features 113 bunkers.

The Chronicle report added that if the deal with Greenway falls through, it is likely that the tournament will still end up at a public golf course. Curry, an avid golfer who plays off a +1.1 handicap and even helped re-open Corica Park on June 11, has stressed his desire to hold the event on a course that is accessible to the public. TPC Harding Park was thought to initially be the top target, but that course is unavailable since it is hosting the PGA Championship in 2020.

As for the date, the agency that will run the event posted a job listing for tournament director of a full-field PGA Tour event that will take place in September. The Chronicle says the event is tentatively slotted for Sept. 19-22, a week after the 2019-20 season opener, the Greenbrier Classic, and a week before the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.