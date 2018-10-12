Tee times, pairings: 2018 CIMB Classic, third round

Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round of the 2018 CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia:
(Note: All times are listed in Eastern.)
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 8:05 p.m. (Friday): Gaganjeet Bhullar, Jamie Lovemark, Thomas Pieters
- 8:15 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Si Woo Kim, Satoshi Kodaira
- 8:25 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Ben Leong, John Catlin
- 8:35 p.m.: Justin Harding, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, C.T. Pan
- 8:45 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Brendan Steele, Kevin Tway
- 8:55 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Palmer, Whee Kim
- 9:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Ben An, Charles Howell III
- 9:15 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer
- 9:25 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na
- 9:35 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Joel Dahmen, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:45 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Kevin Chappell
- 9:55 p.m.: Paul Casey, Austin Cook, Bronson Burgoon
- 10:05 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman, Shubhankar Sharma
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- 8:05 p.m. (Friday): Jason Dufner, Pat Perez, Branden Grace
- 8:15 p.m.: Sang Hyun Park, Brice Garnett, Xander Schauffele
- 8:25 p.m.: Ernie Els, Kyle Stanley, Tom Hoge
- 8:35 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Ted Potter Jr., Chez Reavie
- 8:45 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Kokrak, Sihwan Kim
- 8:55 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Davis Love III, Brian Stuard
- 9:05 p.m.: Berry Henson, Danny Lee, Sam Ryder
- 9:15 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Michael Kim, Peter Uihlein
- 9:25 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker
- 9:35 p.m.: Brian Gay, Jon Curran, Scott Vincent
- 9:45 p.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, J.J. Spaun, James Hahn
- 9:55 p.m.: Minchel Choi, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft
- 10:05 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Rahil Gangjee, Leun-Kwang Kim
