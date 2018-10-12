Tee times, pairings: 2018 CIMB Classic, third round

Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round of the 2018 CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia:

(Note: All times are listed in Eastern.)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

8:05 p.m. (Friday): Gaganjeet Bhullar, Jamie Lovemark, Thomas Pieters

8:15 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Si Woo Kim, Satoshi Kodaira

8:25 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Ben Leong, John Catlin

8:35 p.m.: Justin Harding, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, C.T. Pan

8:45 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Brendan Steele, Kevin Tway

8:55 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Palmer, Whee Kim

9:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Ben An, Charles Howell III

9:15 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Abraham Ancer

9:25 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na

9:35 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Joel Dahmen, Emiliano Grillo

9:45 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Kevin Chappell

9:55 p.m.: Paul Casey, Austin Cook, Bronson Burgoon

10:05 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman, Shubhankar Sharma

OFF NO. 10 TEE