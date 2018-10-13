Leishman, Woodland, Sharma share lead entering final round of CIMB Classsic

Here’s what’s happening after Round 3 of the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

LEADING: Marc Leishman, Gary Woodland and Shubhankar Sharma are tied for the lead at 19 under. It was another player-friendly day featuring low scores, including 5-under 67s from Woodland and Leishman and a 6-under 66 from Sharma. Woodland last won at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year while Leishman is looking for his first since the 2017 BMW Championship. Sharma, 22, is a two-time winner on the European Tour. Leishman started the day on fire with a 6-under 30 on the front nine before finishing with two bogeys and one birdie on the back.

CHASING: Louis Oosthuizen and Brunson Burgoon are just two shots back at 17 under, and anything can happen on this course with how favorable the conditions have been to this point. Oosthuizen carded a 7-under 65 to move up the board while Burgoon hasn’t backed down since taking the 18-hole lead. He opened with a bogey and kept it clean from there with six birdies for a 5-under 67. Austin Cook is still in the hunt and sits solo sixth, three shots back at 16 under. And Stewart Cink had the round of the day with a 9-under 63 to move to 15 under and join Charles Howell III, Chesson Hadley, J.B. Holmes, Emiliano Grillo and Nick Watney at T-7.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Leishman eventually cooled off to make things interesting going into Sunday, but while you were sleeping he was on a legit 59 watch thanks to shots like this.

WHAT’S NEXT: Golf Channel will air live coverage of the final round beginning at 11 p.m. ET Saturday and continuing until 3 a.m.