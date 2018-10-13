Preview: 2018 Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational

Earlier this week, there was some uncertainty as to whether or not the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational would take place. Hurricane Michael was bearing down on the Florida Panhandle, and Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Miramar Beach was near the storm’s path.

But Michael made landfall about 50 miles east of Sandestin, sparing the resort the devastation that nearby coastal cities such as Panama City, Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe experienced.

So 36 of the top women’s and men’s Division III golf teams packed their bags – and for those driving, some water and other supplies to donate to hurricane victims – and headed down to Sandestin for this weekend’s tournament, which begins Sunday.

The men will play 54 holes on the Raven Course while the women will play 54 on the Baytowne Course. Eleven of the top 25 men’s teams in Division III are represented, as are 11 of the top 25 women’s squads.

Highlighting the men’s field is top-ranked Emory, which moved into the No. 1 spot in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll that was released on Sept. 28. No. 2 Methodist, No. 3 Huntingdon, No. 5 Illinois-Wesleyan, No. 7 Guilford and No. 10 Rhodes are also competing.

Defending champion St. Thomas (Minn.) pulled out a month ago.

On the women’s side, though, the defending champion is returning. Washington-St. Louis is tied atop the WGCA Coaches Poll as of Oct. 1. No. 6 Rhodes, No. 12 Methodist and No. 15 Washington and Lee are also in the field.

Field

MEN

Methodist

Emory

Huntingdon

Guilford

Centre

Illinois-Wesleyan

Southwestern

Sewanee

Oglethorpe

Rhodes

North Carolina-Wesleyan

Carnegie Mellon

Hampden-Sydney

St. John’s (Minn.)

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

LaGrange

Rochester

Mary Hardin-Baylor

WOMEN

Carnegie Mellon

Methodist

Washington-St. Louis

Berry

Southwestern

Huntingdon

Wittenberg

Centre

Sewanee

Illinois-Wesleyan

Mary Hardin-Baylor

Rhodes

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Birmingham-Southern

Oglethorpe

Texas-Dallas

Christopher Newport

Carthage

Past winners

TEAM

2017 – St. Thomas (Minn.), 5-over 857 (MEN); Washington-St. Louis, 48-over 912 (WOMEN)

2016 – Texas-Tyler, 2-over 854 (MEN); Wittenberg, 63-over 927 (WOMEN)

2015 – St. Thomas (Minn.), 11-over 863 (MEN); Texas-Tyler, 67-over 931 (WOMEN)

2014 – Methodist and Texas-Tyler, 17-over 869 (MEN); Texas-Tyler, 48-over 912 (WOMEN)

2013 – Oglethorpe, 5-under 847 (MEN); Methodist, 40-over 904 (WOMEN)

2012 – St. John’s (Minn.), 24-over 876 (MEN); Methodist, 58-over 922 (WOMEN)

2011 – Guilford, 22-over 874 (MEN)

x-2010 – Greensboro, 6-under 858 (MEN)

INDIVIDUAL

2017 – Stephen Shephard, Huntingdon, 8-under 205 (MEN); Samantha Haubenstock, Washington-St. Louis (WOMEN)

2016 – Conner O’Neil, Illinois Wesleyan, 8-under 205 (MEN); Jane-Hopkinson-Wood, Wittenberg, 1-under 215 (WOMEN)

2015 – Chris Harris, Rhodes, 5-under 208 (MEN); Laura Lindsey, Texas-Tyler, 2-over 218 (WOMEN)

2014 – Anthony Maccaglia, Oglethorpe and Mason Stutler, Methodist, 4-under 209 (MEN); Connie Zhou, Washington-St. Louis, 5-over 221 (WOMEN)

2013 – Anthony Maccaglia, Oglethorpe, 7-under 206 (MEN); Connie Zhou, Washington-St. Louis, 3-over 219 (WOMEN)

2012 – Cory Howard, LaGrange, 8-under 205 (MEN); Loretta Giovannettone, Methodist and Taylor O’Rear, Mary Hardin-Baylor, 9-over 225 (WOMEN)

2011 – Noah Ratner, Guilford, 9-under 204 (MEN)

x-2010 – Michael Elder, Greensboro, 7-under 209 (MEN)

Note: No women’s competition in 2010 or 2011; x-played at Southern Dunes G&CC