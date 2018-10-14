Eddie Pepperell guts out win at British Masters

Eddie Pepperell is living proof it’s possible to win ugly. The 27-year-old Englishman didn’t have his A game in the final round of the $4 million Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath, but he ground out his second European Tour win of the season and second of his career.

Pepperell returned a level-par 72 to finish on 9-under 279 to take the $658,000 first place check by a stroke over Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, who earned $438,000.

The Englishman led wire-to-wire but struggled in the final round to find the form he’d shown the first three rounds. Pepperell, who began the final round with a three-shot lead, snap hooked his opening tee shot but managed to save his par.

His lead had slipped to one shot on the 10th tee but he holed his second shot for eagle on the 10th to re-establish the status quo. Consecutive bogeys at 15 and 16 set up a tense finish, but Pepperell held his nerve in wet conditions to eke out the win.

“I said yesterday I wouldn’t know how it felt being in the lead at this event as opposed to another one but now that I’ve won it, it does feel special,” Pepperell said.

“I’ve had some great local support around a beautiful golf course – one I’ve played a lot as a junior and an amateur – so to come and win this event is really special.

“It was such a tough day with the conditions. I didn’t swing it very well from the get-go and it was really hard then to find it. It was an absolute grind for four or five hours. It just shows how important it is to build a lead when things are going well for you.”

Pepperell moves to seventh on the European money list, and could move as high as 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking when it’s updated Monday. Not bad for a guy who was outside the top 500 two years ago, and who had to return to European Tour Qualifying School.

A Masters debut awaits the erudite Englishman. Maybe he’ll play a practice round with British Masters host Justin Rose, who finished eighth before handing Pepperell the trophy.