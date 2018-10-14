European Tour power rankings: Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:
10. Tyrrell Hatton
A surprising no show at Walton Heath considering it’s a course he’d played much as an amateur.
9. Eddie Pepperell
British Masters win give him second Euro Tour victory of season. Not bad for a guy who lost his game two years ago.
8. Rory McIlroy
Averaging more than 317 yards off the tee for second consecutive year, after averaging 302.89 over last six years.
7. Alex Noren
On track to post his best year in driving distance on Euro Tour since 2011 with 294.14 per average drive.
6. Ian Poulter
Averaging 70.10 strokes per round on Euro Tour this season, perhaps because he’s averaging 1.74 putts per GIR.
5. Sergio Garcia
Returns to action this week for first time since Ryder Cup as host and defending champion of Andalucia Valderrama Masters.
4. Henrik Stenson
Has only played three regular Euro Tour events this season, which perhaps explains why he’s 31ston money list.
3. Justin Rose
Rallied over final two rounds of British Masters to finish eighth. Just as well as he was tournament host.
2. Tommy Fleetwood
Ninth in British Masters closes the gap slightly on Molinari in race to finish season as European No. 1 for second year in a row.
1. Francesco Molinari
The normally arrow-straight Italian strangely struggled to find fairways in British Masters, hitting just 56.7 percent. Gwk
