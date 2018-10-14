European Tour power rankings: Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:

10. Tyrrell Hatton

A surprising no show at Walton Heath considering it’s a course he’d played much as an amateur.

9. Eddie Pepperell

British Masters win give him second Euro Tour victory of season. Not bad for a guy who lost his game two years ago.

8. Rory McIlroy

Averaging more than 317 yards off the tee for second consecutive year, after averaging 302.89 over last six years.

7. Alex Noren

On track to post his best year in driving distance on Euro Tour since 2011 with 294.14 per average drive.

6. Ian Poulter

Averaging 70.10 strokes per round on Euro Tour this season, perhaps because he’s averaging 1.74 putts per GIR.

5. Sergio Garcia

Returns to action this week for first time since Ryder Cup as host and defending champion of Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

4. Henrik Stenson

Has only played three regular Euro Tour events this season, which perhaps explains why he’s 31ston money list.

3. Justin Rose

Rallied over final two rounds of British Masters to finish eighth. Just as well as he was tournament host.

2. Tommy Fleetwood

Ninth in British Masters closes the gap slightly on Molinari in race to finish season as European No. 1 for second year in a row.

1. Francesco Molinari

The normally arrow-straight Italian strangely struggled to find fairways in British Masters, hitting just 56.7 percent. Gwk