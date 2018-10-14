LPGA power rankings: Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:

10. Lexi Thompson

Former champ at Sky72 placed 13th. Thought the team competition might have given more of a boost.

9. Lydia Ko

Disappointing final-round 74 includes only one birdie. Took 34 putts on Sunday.

8. Inbee Park

Nothing new to report. Still on a break.

7. Sei Young Kim

Closing 31 on Sunday boosts Kim up the board to T-21.

6. Georgia Hall

Spent part of her off-week watching Justin Rose at the British Masters, no doubt drumming up inspiration for strong finish to ’18.

5. Minjee Lee

Another strong year at Sky72 for the Aussie. Late double-bogey dropped her to T-3.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Skipped KEB Hana Bank after pressure-packed week at UL International Crown. Took time to savor the victory.

3. Brooke Henderson

One sparkling round at KEB Hana Bank secured a T-14 finish, giving her a top-25 streak that dates back to June.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Early double-bogey on Sunday derailed momentum at Sky72. Finished in share of third.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Feels more confident in ball-striking after South Korean stint, but couldn’t make enough putts to pressure In Gee Chun. Gwk