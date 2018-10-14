Bernhard Langer prevails at SAS Championship

PGA Tour Champions

What: SAS Championship

Where: Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

Winner: Bernhard Langer

Money: $315,000

Score: 22-under 194

Buzz: Langer won the final event of the regular season to secure his seventh consecutive year with multiple victories. He did it in convincing fashion with a 7-under 65 in the final round to wrap up a six-stroke win. Scott Parel was runner-up and also shot 65 on the final day with a double bogey on 18. It’s the 38th overall senior victory and second of the season for Langer, who has had a relatively quiet year after racking up seven wins in 2017. He’s the defending champion at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, where the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs start next week. Langer’s SAS victory nudged him to the top of the money list, and he enters the postseason looking for his fourth Cup win over the last five years. Gwk