PGA Tour power rankings: Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour golf power rankings for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:
20. Xander Schauffele
Finished solo 25th at CIMB Classic with a third-round 65.
19. Marc Leishman
After some late struggles last season, he kicked off new campaign with big win in Malaysia.
18. Paul Casey
Continues to put a poor FedEx Cup Playoffs behind him with T-13 at CIMB.
17. Jordan Spieth
Has committed to play at the Shriners in Las Vegas Nov. 1-4.
16. Jon Rahm
Still has some European Tour obligations along with some wedding planning left on his 2018 to-do list.
15. Patrick Reed
People are still talking about his post-Ryder Cup comments.
14. Bubba Watson
Three-time winner last season, but continued to be a Ryder Cup enigma in Paris.
13. Rickie Fowler
Despite battling an oblique injury, he posted two top-10s in the playoffs.
12. Jason Day
We might not see him on Tour again until 2018 as he enjoys his offseason.
11. Tony Finau
After a stellar season, he can afford to take more time off this fall than usual.
10. Webb Simpson
Took Safeway Open off, but should be back for Las Vegas event.
9. Tommy Fleetwood
Has been busy since Ryder Cup, most recently tying for ninth at the British Masters.
8. Tiger Woods
Still gearing up for big match against Phil Mickelson, which reportedly will not have public tickets sold.
7. Rory McIlroy
Chose to take a long break after helping Europe to the Ryder Cup.
6. Bryson DeChambeau
Will look to further improve his putting and short game this offseason after a three-win campaign.
5. Francesco Molinari
Ryder Cup hero returned to action at the British Masters, but he tied for 56th, six shots worse than his brother, Edoardo.
4. Dustin Johnson
World No. 1 is expected to be back in action in two weeks at the WGC-HSBC Champions.
3. Justin Rose
British Masters host finished solo eighth at Walton Heath.
2. Brooks Koepka
Received PGA Tour Player of the Year Award last week after a season in which he won two majors.
1. Justin Thomas
A closing 8-under 64 at CIMB gave him a T-5 finish to kick off his new season. Gwk
