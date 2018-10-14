PGA Tour power rankings: Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour golf power rankings for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:

20. Xander Schauffele

Finished solo 25th at CIMB Classic with a third-round 65.

19. Marc Leishman

After some late struggles last season, he kicked off new campaign with big win in Malaysia.

18. Paul Casey

Continues to put a poor FedEx Cup Playoffs behind him with T-13 at CIMB.

17. Jordan Spieth

Has committed to play at the Shriners in Las Vegas Nov. 1-4.

16. Jon Rahm

Still has some European Tour obligations along with some wedding planning left on his 2018 to-do list.

15. Patrick Reed

People are still talking about his post-Ryder Cup comments.

14. Bubba Watson

Three-time winner last season, but continued to be a Ryder Cup enigma in Paris.

13. Rickie Fowler

Despite battling an oblique injury, he posted two top-10s in the playoffs.

12. Jason Day

We might not see him on Tour again until 2018 as he enjoys his offseason.

11. Tony Finau

After a stellar season, he can afford to take more time off this fall than usual.

10. Webb Simpson

Took Safeway Open off, but should be back for Las Vegas event.

9. Tommy Fleetwood

Has been busy since Ryder Cup, most recently tying for ninth at the British Masters.

8. Tiger Woods

Still gearing up for big match against Phil Mickelson, which reportedly will not have public tickets sold.

7. Rory McIlroy

Chose to take a long break after helping Europe to the Ryder Cup.

6. Bryson DeChambeau

Will look to further improve his putting and short game this offseason after a three-win campaign.

5. Francesco Molinari

Ryder Cup hero returned to action at the British Masters, but he tied for 56th, six shots worse than his brother, Edoardo.

4. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 is expected to be back in action in two weeks at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

3. Justin Rose

British Masters host finished solo eighth at Walton Heath.

2. Brooks Koepka

Received PGA Tour Player of the Year Award last week after a season in which he won two majors.

1. Justin Thomas

A closing 8-under 64 at CIMB gave him a T-5 finish to kick off his new season. Gwk