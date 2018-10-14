Digital Edition
Oct. 15, 2018

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Oct. 15, 2018

Oct. 15, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

Dustin Johnson of the US, right, and Brooks Koepka of the US line up a putt during a foursome match on the second day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)More insight into the Brooks Koepka-Dustin Johnson ‘fight’

> BY THE NUMBERS

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 11: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 11, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PGA Tour players who made biggest improvements statistically might surprise you (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 14: Marc Leishman of Australia celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur on October 14, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

PGA Tour: Marc Leishman finishes with flourish to claim CIMB Classic (Kilbridge)

LPGA: In Gee Chun enjoys triumph over emotional struggles with win at Hana Bank (Nichols)


European TourEddie Pepperell continues redemption, wins British Masters (Tait)

PGA Tour ChampionsBernhard Langer prevails at SAS Championship (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Justin Thomas of the USA celebrates after making his putt on the 13th hole during the morning fourball matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images)
PGA Tour
20. Xander Schauffele
19. Marc Leishman
18. Paul Casey
17. Jordan Spieth
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 12: Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand on the 18th green during the second round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship at Sky 72 Golf Club on October 12, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Tommy Fleetwood of Europe celebrates after winning The Ryder Cup during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Eddie Pepperell
8-1. Click here

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

PORTLAND, OR - SEPTEMBER 02: Marina Alex talks to ner caddie on the 2nd hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on September 2, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)Focused Marina Alex looks beyond breakthrough LPGA victory (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Captain Thomas Bjorn of Europe celebrates with The Ryder Cup after singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)Thomas Bjorn reflects on how his approach paid dividends at Ryder Cup (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Texas-Dallas women’s golf team continues to play with heavy hearts (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Sweetens Cove team foresees a breakthrough (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Reality series offers viewers a class in ‘Driver’s’ ed (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, results: 2018-19 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

It’s time to inject some life into World Golf Hall of Fame (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 20: Justin Thomas of the United States hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on October 20, 2017 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)On to China (Ahern)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

RICH FINISH

