> THE FORECADDIE
More insight into the Brooks Koepka-Dustin Johnson ‘fight’
> BY THE NUMBERS
PGA Tour players who made biggest improvements statistically might surprise you (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Marc Leishman finishes with flourish to claim CIMB Classic (Kilbridge)
LPGA: In Gee Chun enjoys triumph over emotional struggles with win at Hana Bank (Nichols)
European Tour: Eddie Pepperell continues redemption, wins British Masters (Tait)
PGA Tour Champions: Bernhard Langer prevails at SAS Championship (Kilbridge)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Xander Schauffele
19. Marc Leishman
18. Paul Casey
17. Jordan Spieth
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Eddie Pepperell
8-1. Click here
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Focused Marina Alex looks beyond breakthrough LPGA victory (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Thomas Bjorn reflects on how his approach paid dividends at Ryder Cup (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Texas-Dallas women’s golf team continues to play with heavy hearts (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
Sweetens Cove team foresees a breakthrough (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
Reality series offers viewers a class in ‘Driver’s’ ed (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
PGA Tour schedule, results: 2018-19 season
> THE 19TH HOLE
It’s time to inject some life into World Golf Hall of Fame (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
On to China (Ahern)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: The Forecaddie: Matt Dunham/Associated Press; By The Numbers: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images; Around the Tours: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images, Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images, Christopher Lee/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images (Woods, Koepka); Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images (Jutanugarn); Richard Heathcote/Getty Images (Fleetwood); LPGA Perspective: LPGA; Euro Perspective: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images; Colleges: University Texas-Dallas Athletics: Golf Life: The Phoenician/Jim David; Medis: Warren Little/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Getty Images; Above: Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments