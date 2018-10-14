Jordan Spieth commits to Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Jordan Spieth will compete in an official fall PGA Tour event for the first time in three years.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Spieth has committed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which takes place from Nov. 1-4 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

“I’m really excited to be playing in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open,” Spieth said, per the Review-Journal. “The event has been on my radar for a while, as the course has a great reputation on Tour and I absolutely love the affiliation with the hospital. It’s going to be a really fun week in a great city.”

Spieth will compete in the event for the first time. His only previous experience in an official PGA Tour tournament in the fall season was at the WGC-HSBC Champions. He played that event from 2013-15.

Spieth joins a field that already included Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and defending champion Patrick Cantlay.